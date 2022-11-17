President Joe Biden congratulates Republicans for winning majority in US House

US Congressman Mike Garcia's re-election victory was confirmed on Wednesday evening, providing enough mandates to tilt the scale of power in the House of Representatives from Democrats to Republicans.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Republicans for winning the majority in the House of Representatives and said that he would cooperate with his political rivals to deliver better results for the people of America.

In a press release, President Biden said, "I congratulate Leader (Kevin) McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, and am ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families."

Also read: 26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg invited to Israel's 25th Knesset's inauguration

"I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to deliver results for them," Biden said.

US Congressman Mike Garcia's re-election victory was confirmed on Wednesday evening, providing enough mandates to tilt the scale of power in the House of Representatives from Democrats to Republicans.

While Republicans have been projected to win a majority in the lower chamber of Congress by securing at least 218 seats, Democrats retained the majority in the Senate after the midterm elections.

Also read: G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Earlier on Wednesday, several media reported that Republicans are projected to win a slim majority in the House of Representatives as results from last week's midterm elections are finalised.

It is reportedly said that though Biden entered office with Democrats in control of both chambers, the Republican House could complicate the administration's legislative agenda for the second half of his term.

Notably, legislation passed by the Republican House is unlikely to clear the Senate or avoid a veto by Biden without bipartisan support.

The GOP had last won a majority in the House in 2010 and remained in control for eight years till 2018. In 2020, the party picked a net of 12 seats and defeated 13 incumbents.