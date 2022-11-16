Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

    "A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz was held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali. The talks covered different subjects aimed at furthering India-Germany friendship, particularly in key areas such as trade, finance and security," PMO India tweeted.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 16) held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. It is reportedly said that the top top leaders discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues.

    It can be seen that this was the third meeting between the leaders this year. The previous meetings took place during PM Modi's visit to Berlin on May 2, 2022 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by Prime Minister's visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany, as partner country for the G7 Summit at Chancellor Scholz's invitation.

    Also read: 'Today's era must not be of war': PM Modi's message resonates in G20 resolution

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Delighted to meet Chancellor Scholz. This is our third meeting this year and we built on the strong ground covered during the Inter-Governmental Consultations held earlier. We discussed ways to boost economic ties, defence collaboration and other important issues."

    Also read: Explained: Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders discussed the wide range of bilateral cooperation between India and Germany, which entered a new phase with the signing of the Partnership on Green and Sustainable Development by the Prime Minister and Chancellor during the IGC.

    "They also agreed to deepen trade and investment ties and further increase cooperation in the areas of defence and security, migration and mobility, and infrastructure," the statement read.

    In 2021, India and Germany commemorated its 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 4:49 PM IST
