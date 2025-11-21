A disturbing video from Bihar's Patna has sparked outrage online after a police officer was allegedly caught dragging a pregnant woman along a city road while riding his scooter.

A disturbing video from Bihar'sPatna has sparked outrage online after a police officer was allegedly caught dragging a pregnant woman along a city road while riding his scooter. The clip, also shared by the Indian Youth Congress, purportedly captures the moment on Patna’s Marine Drive where a woman visibly distressed appears to beg the uniformed officer to stop, even as he continues to move forward on two-wheeler.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dressed in a red full-sleeved top and white pants, the woman is seen being pushed across the road in a scene that has left viewers stunned.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Indian Youth Congress posted the video with a caption: "These are pictures of Patna's Marine Drive. The police of the double-engine government is running over a pregnant woman with a vehicle on the streets. Has Modiji bought the lives of mothers and sisters along with votes for Rs 10,000?"

Authorities have yet to release an official statement.