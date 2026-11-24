The MEA has appointed Pratibha Parkar, India's current Ambassador to Panama, as the concurrent Ambassador to Nicaragua. A 2000-batch IFS officer, she will manage both roles while residing in Panama, strengthening bilateral ties between nations.

Pratibha Parkar Named India's Ambassador to the Republic of Nicaragua

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Pratibha Parkar, currently serving as India's Ambassador to Panama, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Nicaragua, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced. According to an official statement issued by the MEA on Monday, Parkar, a 2000-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, will continue to reside in Panama while holding the concurrent charge. The ministry added that she is expected to take up the new assignment shortly. Parkar was appointed as India's envoy to Panama in May earlier this year and assumed office on September 29 Earlier, on September 29, Pratibha Parkar assumed office as India's Ambassador to Panama following her appointment by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Earlier in October, Pratibha Parkar presented her credentials to Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, alongside presenting her credentials to Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha. She also held a meeting with Martinez-Acha to deliberate on diverse matters of mutual interest and exchange perspectives on enhancing bilateral ties. Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "Ambassador Ms. Pratibha Parkar met with H.E. Mr. Javier Martínez-Acha, Foreign Minister of Panama. They discussed various issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen and deepen bilateral relations between India and Panama." According to MEA, India and Nicaragua share warm and friendly bilateral ties, with formal diplomatic relations established in March 1983, according to a bilateral brief by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). While the Indian Embassy in Panama is concurrently accredited to Nicaragua, Managua's mission in Tokyo handles concurrent accreditation to India following the closure of its New Delhi embassy in 1990. The two nations have signed several institutional agreements over the years, including a 2008 agreement on visa waivers for diplomatic and official passports, a 2008 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an IT Training Centre in Managua, and pacts covering cultural cooperation, government-to-government credit, and economic cooperation, according to the MEA. In May 2019, Nicaragua proposed four additional MoUs covering education, health, energy, and agriculture, which remain under the ministry's consideration, the MEA noted. Additionally, Nicaragua has signed and ratified the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement and is a member of the alliance, the MEA added. Highlighting development partnership initiatives, the MEA stated that India has established an IT training center in Managua and extended three Lines of Credit (LoCs) for power sector projects—US$ 10 million in 2013 (completed in June 2019), US$ 26.24 million in August 2014 (under execution), and US$ 31.29 million in 2016 (under execution)—which have been well received by the Nicaraguan government. The Indian government has also approved two additional LoCs for Nicaragua in the health sector, according to the ministry. (ANI)