A strong earthquake of up to 6.6 magnitude struck off Taiwan’s northeastern coast late Saturday, shaking buildings in Taipei and across the island. No casualties or damage were reported. This was Taiwan’s second major quake this week.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern coast on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, the second major tremor to hit the island within days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Taiwan's weather agency, which put the magnitude at 7.0, said the quake hit at 23:05 pm (1505 GMT) at a depth of 73 kilometres (45 miles) in the sea off Yilan county, southwest of Taipei.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Yilan County Fire Bureau told AFP there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Local media said the quake caused buildings in the capital Taipei to sway and was felt across Taiwan.

Taiwan is frequently hit by earthquakes due to its location on the edge of two tectonic plates near the Pacific Ring of Fire, which the USGS says is the most seismically active zone in the world.

Scroll to load tweet…

On Wednesday, a 6.0-magnitude tremor struck the island's southeast.

Scroll to load tweet…

In April 2024, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake killed 17 people as it triggered landslides and severely damaged buildings around Hualien city.

Officials at the time said it was Taiwan's strongest quake in 25 years.

It was the most serious in Taiwan since a 7.6-magnitude tremor struck in 1999 -- the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

Scroll to load tweet…

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)