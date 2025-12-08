A powerful earthquake has struck off Japan’s coast, triggering a tsunami warning, according to local media reports. USGS reported that magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit Japan.

A strong earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck off Japan’s northern coast on Sunday, prompting authorities to issue an immediate tsunami alert, according to local media reports and data from the US Geological Survey (USGS). Emergency officials urged coastal residents to move to higher ground as monitoring agencies assessed potential wave heights and possible damage. Further details are awaited from Japan’s meteorological authorities, reported AFP.

Japan's Meteorological Agency's initial report put the magnitude of the quake on Monday at 7.2, according to Al Jazeera. The agency said that the quake hit off the Aomori and Hokkaido coast. The met agency adding that a tsunami as high as 3 metres (10 feet) could hit northeastern coast of Japan.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.