Pope Leo XIV delivered his Urbi et Orbi Easter message, calling for global peace and an end to violence in West Asia. He urged leaders to choose dialogue over domination and lamented a growing 'globalisation of indifference' to war's suffering.

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday issued a clarion call for global peace, pleading with nations and leaders to abandon violence and choose dialogue over domination amid the conflict in West Asia, urging an end to indifference in the face of the ongoing conflict and suffering.

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A Plea for Peace Through Dialogue

In his powerful Urbi et Orbi Easter message delivered from Saint Peter's Basilica, the Pontiff said, "Let those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!"

During his Easter address, the Pope reflected on the meaning of Christ's resurrection as the triumph of life over death, light over darkness, and love over hatred and described the salvific act of Jesus Christ -- crucified, buried, and risen -- as the foundation of Christian hope and a model of non-violent strength rooted in God's love. "Christ's resurrection is the beginning of a new humanity; it is the entrance into the true promised land, where justice, freedom, and peace reign, where all recognize one another as brothers and sisters, children of the same Father who is Love, Life, and Light. Brothers and sisters, through his resurrection, the Lord confronts us even more powerfully with the dramatic reality of our freedom. Before the empty tomb, we can be filled with hope and wonder, like the disciples, or with fear like the guards and the Pharisees, forced to resort to lies and subterfuge rather than acknowledge that the one who had been condemned is truly risen," the Pope said.

Confronting a 'Globalisation of Indifference'

Highlighting the global consequences of ongoing conflicts, Pope Leo XIV lamented what he described as a growing "globalisation of indifference" -- a moral numbness toward the deaths, sufferings, and social upheavals caused by war and stressed that true peace is more than the absence of conflict; it is a transformation of the human heart, marked by compassion, respect, and solidarity. "We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent. Indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people. Indifferent to the repercussions of hatred and division that conflicts sow. Indifferent to the economic and social consequences they produce, which we all feel. There is an ever-increasing "globalization of indifference," to borrow an expression dear to Pope Francis, who one year ago from this loggia addressed his final words to the world, reminding us: "What a great thirst for death, for killing, we witness each day in the many conflicts raging in different parts of the world!" the Pontiff added.

A Call to Hope Over Resignation

The Holy Father invoked the example of Christ's self-sacrificing love, which he said defeats evil not through force but through trust in God's will and reconciliation. Quoting Saint Augustine -- "If you fear death, love the resurrection!" -- the Pope called on the faithful to embrace hope and reject resignation in the face of evil. "The cross of Christ always reminds us of the suffering and pain that surround death and the agony it entails. We are all afraid of death, and out of fear we turn away, preferring not to look. We cannot continue to be indifferent! And we cannot resign ourselves to evil! Saint Augustine teaches: "If you fear death, love the resurrection!" (Sermon 124, 4). Let us too love the resurrection, which reminds us that evil is not the last word, because it has been defeated by the Risen One," he added.

Prayer Vigil for Peace Announced

To underscore his plea for peace, Pope Leo XIV announced a prayer vigil for peace to be held at Saint Peter's Basilica on Saturday, April 11, inviting people worldwide to join in intercession for an end to war and hatred.

Concluding his message, the Pope urged Christians and people of goodwill to entrust their hearts to the Risen Christ, whom he described as the only source of true and lasting peace. He wished the global community a blessed and hopeful Easter celebration. (ANI)