A documentary clip showed Pope Leo XIV wearing white Nike sneakers under his traditional robes, sparking a massive social media frenzy. The video from the 'Leone a Roma' documentary has led to memes and debates, with some criticizing the choice while others praise the first American pope's 'swag'.

Pope Leo XIV has sparked a social media buzz after a documentary clip showed him wearing white Nike sneakers beneath his traditional robes. Leone a Roma, a recent Vatican News documentary, including the viral video that sparked a flurry of memes and admiration for the pope. On May 6, the first anniversary of Pope Leo XIV's election, the trailer was made public. The movie recounts Robert Francis Prevost's almost two decades in Rome before to his election as Pope. A pair of white sneakers may be seen poking out from under the hem of the pontiff's white cassock in one image. Social media users "zoomed in on the shoes like fashion detectives at Paris Fashion Week" during the brief period.

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"Pope Leo XIV, originally from Chicago, wearing Nikes in the trailer for the Leone a Roma Trailer by Vatican News (2026)," posted sneaker account @KicksFinder.

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Popes typically wear red leather shoes outside as a symbol of Christ's Passion and the blood of martyrs. Pope Francis chose modest black shoes to convey humility, while Pope Benedict XVI famously donned flashy red loafers.

Social Media Reacts

Meanwhile, social media users claim that Pope Leo XIV appears to have taken trainers a step further. Critics posted things like "I don't think he's supposed to have those on," and "Using name brands is unholy, it feeds the darkest side of materialism" in response to the trainers.

Others, however, welcomed it; one user commented, "He has swag." "You can take the kid out of Chicago, but not the Nike out of the kid," another joker said. "Nike just got blessed," and a "Air x Popes coming to a Nike store near you" also became popular.

The memes only escalated from there. Some imagined sneaker review channels rating the Pope’s fit, while others joked that the Vatican had officially entered its “streetwear era.”

The interest also shows the peculiar attraction surrounding Pope Leo XIV himself, despite the light-hearted responses on the internet. Since taking office, Francis has already attracted attention from all across the world as the first American pope. That photograph now has an unexpected pop-culture twist because to the viral trainer moment.