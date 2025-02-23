'In more pain...': Pope Francis remains in critical condition, not at immediate risk of death: Vatican

Pope Francis, who has been hospitalised for over a week, remains in "critical" condition after developing an "asthmatic respiratory crisis" earlier on Saturday, CNN quoted the Vatican as saying in a statement.

Published: Feb 23, 2025, 9:41 AM IST

"This morning Pope Francis presented with an asthmatic respiratory crisis of prolonged magnitude, which also required the application of oxygen at high flows," the Vatican stated. The Pope is being treated for pneumonia, as per CNN.

While the Pope "continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair" he is "in more pain than yesterday," it added. He also received blood transfusions today (local time) to treat anemia, according to the statement.

Earlier on Saturday (local time), the Vatican said he would remain hospitalised following his pneumonia diagnosis and will not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer - for only the third time in his almost 12-year-long papacy.

The pope "slept well" overnight into Saturday at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, according to the Vatican press office, after a doctor at the facility said it is unclear for how long he will receive medical treatment.

Francis is not at risk of "immediate death," Sergio Alfieri, a surgeon who has previously operated on the pope, said on Friday.

"Is the Pope out of danger? No. Both doors are open. Is he at risk of immediate death? No. The therapy needs time to work," said Alfieri.

The Pope is responding "positively" to medical treatment for pneumonia, the Vatican said on Thursday. He is expected to remain hospitalised for "at least all of next week," Alfieri said, as per CNN.

Luigi Carbone, a lead doctor at the Vatican's health and hygiene office, said the Pope has not lost his appetite and that he eats regularly. Alfieri added that he remains in good spirits and still has his sense of humour, CNN reported.

Once the acute part of the infection is treated at the hospital, Alfieri explained, Francis can eventually be treated at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta, as per CNN. 

