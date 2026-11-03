Democratic candidate Pooja Sethi is demanding that Ken Paxton condemn bigoted remarks made by his colleague Bo French against Indian Americans ahead of the crucial Texas elections, questioning his integrity while seeking community support.

Pooja Sethi Challenges Ken Paxton Over Bigoted Remarks

On the eve of Tuesday's crucial elections, Indian-American Democratic candidate Pooja Sethi, running for the Texas House of Representatives, challenged Republican US Senate nominee Ken Paxton to condemn bigoted remarks directed at Indian Americans by his party colleague Bo French, accusing Paxton of soliciting community support while remaining silent on the issue. Taking to X on Monday (local time), Sethi wrote, “Waiting for @KenPaxtonTX to condemn Bo French's bigoted attacks on Indian Americans. Or does that outrage disappear when he needs our votes?”

Controversy Over Campaign Visits and Endorsements

Sethi, who is contesting for Texas House District 47 in Austin, shared her remarks while quoting a post by X user Vasant Bhatt. Bhatt claimed to have received reports that Paxton visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Irving on October 31. Criticising the reported visit, Bhatt wrote, “So you want to walk into our temples, kneel before our deities, and participate in our sacred worship when there's an election to win, while simultaneously associating yourself with and endorsing people who are unabashed Hinduphobes and racists?” Bhatt added that he was “currently seeking photographic confirmation of the reported visit.”

Origins of the Conflict and Political Fallout

The controversy originated on September 13, when Bo French, the Republican nominee for the Texas Railroad Commission, the state's oil and gas regulator, published a post on X featuring a photograph of University of Texas students, many of South Asian origin, celebrating a football victory. Commenting on the image, French wrote, “I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn't believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.” According to data from X, the post accumulated more than 54 million views.

On the same day, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded via X without naming French, stating, “I condemn racism in all its forms, including James Talarico saying white men are America's top terror threat and that he prays to overcome his own 'whiteness,' whatever that means.” James Talarico is Paxton’s Democratic opponent in the high-stakes Senate contest. Prior to Paxton’s remarks, Talarico had challenged him on X, asking, “@KenPaxtonTX, will you condemn this blatant racism or will you cower to extremists?”

Sethi's Electoral Message and Political Significance

Sethi has prominently integrated the controversy into her final electoral message. In a post published on Sunday, she stated, “At a time when hate is on the rise, we have the opportunity to make history. We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. Hate has no home in Texas.” If successful at the ballot box, Sethi will make history as the first South Asian woman to serve in the Texas Legislature. A practising attorney, she previously served as chair of the Travis County Democratic Party. Polling stations across Texas open for voting on Tuesday. (ANI)