Giovanni Lopez, 21, came down in a Plainfield farm field after a mid-flight emergency and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

A 21-year-old paraglider fell out of the sky and slammed into a farm field in Plainfield, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon, dying from the impact of the fall.

Giovanni Lopez, of Woodridge, was in the air when something went wrong mid-flight. His paraglider came down hard near 127th Street and Ridge Road, landing in open farmland rather than anywhere with a soft outcome.

Plainfield police were called at around 3 pm. People who saw the fall went to him and attempted to help before emergency crews arrived and continued life-saving efforts.

About 40 minutes later, the Kendall County Coroner's Office was told of a possible fatality and sent officials to the field. On reaching the scene, they pronounced Lopez dead.

Lopez graduated from Downers Grove North High School and had been flying for more than a year. A friend, Curtis Haley, told NBC Chicago that he was an avid and skilled pilot who did his research, completed every precheck and kept his flights as safe as he could manage.

The two had flown together many times. Haley said what he will miss most is the conversation and Lopez's attitude, and that he plans to fly on Monday in honour of his friend. He said he may also do a flyover of the location and circle back, as a way of reflecting on the time now lost.

Lopez's mother told NBC Chicago off camera that he loved his job as a baggage handler for American Airlines. He was preparing to enrol at Rock Valley College to earn a certification to become an airline mechanic.