PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Balendra Shah held talks in New Delhi, focusing on clean energy through the Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project and strengthening supply chain reliability for fuel and essential goods under the Neighbourhood First policy.

Modi Backs Nepal Economic Growth Via Hydropower and Fuel Supplies

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted clean hydropower and uninterrupted fuel and essential supplies as key pillars of Nepal's economic growth, pointing to the groundbreaking for the Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project, commitments on Arun-3, and expanding cross-border petroleum infrastructure during talks with visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah. Addressing the media following bilateral discussions at Hyderabad House, PM Modi said Nepal's rivers hold major clean-energy potential that can be paired with India's energy market to support long-term prosperity.

"Friends, the rivers of Nepal have immense potential for clean energy. India's vast energy market can make these possibilities a strong foundation for Nepal's economic prosperity. Today's groundbreaking for the Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project and our commitment to complete Arun-3 on time are part of this vision," PM Modi said. Turning to petroleum and supply reliability, the Prime Minister underscored New Delhi's role in keeping fuel, fertiliser, and other essentials flowing to Nepal under its "Neighbourhood First" approach despite supply pressures this year.

"Friends, for many years, India has been a reliable supplier of petroleum products and other essential goods to Nepal. In keeping with our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, despite severe challenges in oil supply this year, we maintained uninterrupted supplies of fuel, fertiliser, and other essential goods to Nepal. Today, the dedication of Phase II of the Motihari–Amlekhgunj pipeline and the foundation stone laying for the Jhapa petroleum terminal will further strengthen this partnership," he stated. The energy and fuel initiatives were unveiled alongside a Joint Vision Document aimed at advancing shared goals of "Viksit Bharat" and "Samunnat Nepal" during Shah’s state visit to India. His remarks come as the two leaders also jointly inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six major cross-border connectivity, energy, and infrastructure projects during Shah's state visit to New Delhi. In the energy and hydropower sector, the two prime ministers laid the foundation stone for the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project. Further strengthening bilateral petroleum cooperation, they dedicated Phase II of the Motihari–Amlekhgunj Pipeline (MAPL) and laid the foundation stone for a petroleum terminal at Jhapa, which forms part of the proposed Siliguri–Jhapa petroleum pipeline. India and Nepal also signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning space technology, security training, civil service capacity building, health, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and agriculture during Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s state visit to New Delhi. (ANI)