Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH)

    German police were involved in a shooting incident involving a “suspicious person” outside the Israeli consulate and a museum dedicated to Nazi-era history in Munich on Thursday.

    Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    German police were involved in a shooting incident involving a “suspicious person” outside the Israeli consulate and a museum dedicated to Nazi-era history in Munich on Thursday. The dramatic events unfolded against the backdrop of the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack, during which Palestinian terrorists took Israeli Olympians hostage.

    The shooting occurred in the north of Munich’s city center, an area now cordoned off by authorities. According to reports, a gunman reportedly approached the museum and aimed a rifle at the police stationed there before opening fire. The police responded by shooting the suspect, who was injured in the exchange.

    A video circulating on social media, capturing the scene from an apartment window, shows apparent gunfire and the sound of police sirens. The footage also depicts a woman fleeing the area amidst the chaos. German media outlets reported that police were shouting “run, run, run” to pedestrians, urging them to evacuate the vicinity for their safety.

    Munich police have confirmed that the suspect was armed with a firearm when officers fired their service weapons. The individual, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was hit and injured. However, there have been no reports of other injuries related to the incident.

    Authorities have stated that there is currently no evidence suggesting that anyone else was involved in the shooting. The suspect has been “neutralized,” as per the Kan public broadcaster, and no diplomatic staff at the nearby Israeli consulate were harmed. The Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed that none of its diplomats were injured in the attack.

    The timing of the incident is particularly poignant, occurring on the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack. This attack, carried out by the Palestinian group Black September, involved the kidnapping and subsequent murder of eleven Israeli athletes. The choice of date for this attack raises concerns about possible symbolic motives behind the shooting.

    Munich police have urged the public to avoid the area while investigations continue. The motive behind the suspect’s actions remains unclear, and authorities are working to determine the full extent of the incident and any potential links to broader security threats.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after horrific petrol attack by ex-boyfriend in Kenya snt

    BREAKING: Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei dies after ex-boyfriend 'sets her on fire' in Kenya

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video shk

    Bangladesh SHOCKER! Young boy lynched to death for 'insulting Prophet Muhammad'; WATCH viral video

    Gutka Sahib desecration in Perth: Video of stomping, burning & dumping pages in commode sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Gutka Sahib desecration in Perth: Video of stomping, burning & dumping pages in commode sparks outrage (WATCH)

    4 killed in Georgia school tragedy: 14-yr-old charged with murder in 385th mass shooting in US in 2024 watch snt

    4 killed in Georgia school tragedy: 14-yr-old charged with murder in 385th mass shooting in US in 2024 | WATCH

    SHOCKING revelation! Putin has 2 sons with gymnast Alina Kabaeva; secret lives & lavish upbringing revealed snt

    SHOCKING revelation! Putin has 2 sons with gymnast Alina Kabaeva; secret lives & lavish upbringing revealed

    Recent Stories

    Cardamom Tea Benefits: Can it reduce acidity and improve digestion? Read THIS to know RBA

    Cardamom Tea Benefits: Can it reduce acidity and improve digestion? Read THIS to know

    Nykaa vs Tata Cliq: Fashion site accuses ex-CBO Gopal Asthana of data theft and employee poaching shk

    Nykaa vs Tata Cliq: Fashion site accuses ex-CBO Gopal Asthana of data theft and employee poaching

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines to follow RBA

    Durga Puja in Kolkata: Kolkata High Court issues new guidelines you must follow

    Kashmir to Manali: 7 hill stations where popular Bollywood thrillers were filmed gcw

    Kashmir to Manali: 7 hill stations where popular Bollywood thrillers were filmed

    India and Singapore ink four agreements in strategic areas from chips to skills during PM Modi's visit dmn

    India and Singapore ink four agreements in strategic areas from chips to skills during PM Modi's visit

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon