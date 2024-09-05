Police shoot 'suspicious person' outside Israeli embassy in Munich on 1972 Olympic attack anniversary (WATCH)

German police were involved in a shooting incident involving a “suspicious person” outside the Israeli consulate and a museum dedicated to Nazi-era history in Munich on Thursday.

German police were involved in a shooting incident involving a “suspicious person” outside the Israeli consulate and a museum dedicated to Nazi-era history in Munich on Thursday. The dramatic events unfolded against the backdrop of the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack, during which Palestinian terrorists took Israeli Olympians hostage.

The shooting occurred in the north of Munich’s city center, an area now cordoned off by authorities. According to reports, a gunman reportedly approached the museum and aimed a rifle at the police stationed there before opening fire. The police responded by shooting the suspect, who was injured in the exchange.

A video circulating on social media, capturing the scene from an apartment window, shows apparent gunfire and the sound of police sirens. The footage also depicts a woman fleeing the area amidst the chaos. German media outlets reported that police were shouting “run, run, run” to pedestrians, urging them to evacuate the vicinity for their safety.

Munich police have confirmed that the suspect was armed with a firearm when officers fired their service weapons. The individual, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was hit and injured. However, there have been no reports of other injuries related to the incident.

Authorities have stated that there is currently no evidence suggesting that anyone else was involved in the shooting. The suspect has been “neutralized,” as per the Kan public broadcaster, and no diplomatic staff at the nearby Israeli consulate were harmed. The Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed that none of its diplomats were injured in the attack.

The timing of the incident is particularly poignant, occurring on the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics terror attack. This attack, carried out by the Palestinian group Black September, involved the kidnapping and subsequent murder of eleven Israeli athletes. The choice of date for this attack raises concerns about possible symbolic motives behind the shooting.

Munich police have urged the public to avoid the area while investigations continue. The motive behind the suspect’s actions remains unclear, and authorities are working to determine the full extent of the incident and any potential links to broader security threats.

