At JLF 2026, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski slammed Russia's false 'brotherhood' and called the Ukraine war a challenge to European security. He noted Poland's defence spending and Russia's growing dependency on China.

On the fourth day of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 on Sunday a session titled "A Continent in Crisis: Russia, Ukraine and the European Story" was held during which Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski spoke candidly on the Russia - Ukraine war, Europe's security, the Russia-China equation, and the global balance of power. He said, "Russia talks about trust, but its actions say otherwise. Attacks on Kyiv and constant military threats expose the reality behind this so-called brotherhood."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Challenge to European Security

Sikorski said that the Russia-Ukraine war is not merely a regional conflict, but a serious challenge to the entire European security architecture. He made it clear that Poland is spending 4.7 per cent of its GDP on "defence to strengthen its security and remains fully committed to European security." The Polish minster was in conversation with senior diplomat Navtej Sarna.

Russia-China Strategic Equation

Speaking on Russia-China relations, Sikorski said, "China has gained strategic advantages since the Ukraine war began. Russia is now being forced to sell oil at cheaper prices and is becoming increasingly dependent on China for high-quality goods, internet access, and cyber services. He expressed concern that in return, Russia is providing North Korea with missile and nuclear technology, which could further increase global instability."

End of an Era and the Path Forward

Referring to history, Sikorski said that after the Cold War, Europe had come to believe in an era of lasting peace, but that phase is now over. "Europe is a small but prosperous continent, and it must now strengthen both its defence capabilities and its political will," he said.

On Diplomacy

On diplomacy, he noted that dialogue is not conducted only with friends, but also with adversaries and enemies. What truly matters, he emphasized, is the quality of the dialogue, not merely its existence.

The session also discussed Europe's unified response, the role of NATO, Russia's evolving strategy, and the tendency to distort global history. (ANI)