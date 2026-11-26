The EU Committee on Petitions has admitted a petition from Paank requesting the suspension of Pakistan's GSP+ status, citing serious human rights violations in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 26 (ANI): Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has welcomed the European Parliament's Committee on Petitions (PETI) decision to declare its petition seeking the suspension of Pakistan's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade status admissible over alleged human rights violations in Balochistan. According to a post shared by Paank on X, Petition No. 1730/2026 was declared admissible after the committee recognised that the human rights situation in Balochistan falls within the European Union's fields of activity.

In a letter dated November 24, the Committee on Petitions confirmed that the petition had been referred to the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on Human Rights for information. The matter was also communicated to the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Countries of South Asia. Paank described the development as an important step towards international recognition of the ongoing human rights situation in Balochistan. According to the organisation, its petition, along with a supplementary dossier, documented alleged enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture, suppression of peaceful protests and persecution of human rights defenders, including Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah and Sammi Deen Baloch. The organisation has urged the European Union to take concrete measures and hold Pakistan accountable for alleged violations of the international conventions underpinning its GSP+ trade privileges. Paank reiterated its demand for the European Commission to initiate the procedure for temporarily withdrawing Pakistan's GSP+ status under Article 19 of the EU GSP Regulation. The organisation further stated that it would continue documenting and presenting evidence of human rights violations in Balochistan before international institutions and intensify its campaign against Pakistan's GSP+ status until meaningful accountability and respect for fundamental human rights are ensured. Welcoming the European Parliament's consideration of its petition, Paank called upon EU institutions to translate the development into concrete action. The admissibility decision marks a procedural step in the European Parliament's consideration of the petition and does not, in itself, amount to a decision to suspend Pakistan's GSP+ trade privileges.