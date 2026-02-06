PoJK residents under the UKPNP banner protested in Bradford against Pakistan's 'Kashmir Solidarity Day,' calling it a 'fraud' and 'mockery'. They raised slogans against human rights violations, land grabbing, and exploitation of resources in PoJK.

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), under the banner of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), staged a protest demonstration outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford to coincide with what Pakistan observes as "Kashmir Solidarity Day."

Protestors Reject 'Solidarity Day' as Fraud

According to a Facebook post shared by Sardar Tahir Khan, Central Secretary Information, UKPNP, the protesters rejected the observance, terming it a "fraud, deception and mockery" of the Kashmiri people. As cited in the post, demonstrators raised slogans including "Our Rivers are Ours, Occupation is Unacceptable," "Stop Violations of Fundamental Human Rights," "Stop Land Grabbing," and "End State Terrorism."

The protesters alleged that Pakistan projects solidarity based on false narratives while, in reality, more than 100,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives over the past 78 years. They asserted that the so-called solidarity contrasts sharply with the ground realities of repression, exploitation and denial of Kashmiri national identity.

Allegations of Erasure and Exploitation

The post stated that Mahmood Ahmed Kashmiri, Chairman of JKNIA, addressing the gathering, said Pakistan's solidarity narrative was an insult to the Kashmiri people who continue to suffer from systemic oppression. He alleged that Kashmiri national identity is being deliberately erased and that the state's natural resources are being unlawfully exploited.

Violations of State Laws and Failed Promises

In his address, Sardar Tahir Khan, Central Secretary Information of UKPNP, highlighted alleged violations of State Subject Laws in PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) through the settlement of non-local populations. He further stated that despite accepting the demands of the Awami Action Committee on three separate occasions, Pakistani authorities have failed to implement them.

A 'Day of Betrayal', Not Solidarity

According to the Facebook post, Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, President Europe Zone; Sardar Asif Abbas, General Secretary Europe Zone; and Sardar Tariq Khan, President UK Zone, criticised what they termed Pakistan's double standards, stating that Kashmiris do not recognise the day as Solidarity Day but instead observe it as the "Day of Escape" or "Day of Betrayal."

The post further recalled events of 22 October 1947, alleging that Pakistan sent militia forces and tribal fighters into the State of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in its division. Speakers questioned Pakistan's claims of solidarity, alleging that it played a central role in the dismemberment of the state.

They reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are one nation and rejected attempts to divide them on religious grounds.

Widespread Participation in Demonstration

The protest witnessed participation from a large number of UKPNP activists and members from various branches, including Leeds, Dewsbury, Mansfield and Yorkshire, along with several political and social figures, as mentioned in the post. The demonstration was conducted by Rizwan Latif, Organizer Bradford, who performed the duties of stage secretary.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)