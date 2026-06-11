Indian activists condemn Pakistan over alleged civilian killings during protests in PoJK. Activist Mohammad Faheem Reshi questions global silence, expresses solidarity, and hopes for PoJK's reunification with Jammu and Kashmir.

As protests intensify in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) against the reported killing of civilians in firing by Pakistani security forces, activists in India have demanded answers from the international community.

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Kashmiri Activist Condemns Pakistan's 'Barbarity'

Mohammad Faheem Reshi, Socio-Political activist and Chairman of Greater Shahr-e-Khaas has said that Kashmiris stand with their brothers across the border and hoped that PoJK would soon reunite with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. "We strongly condemn this. We condemn the barbarity Pakistan is inflicting upon ordinary civilians who are protesting there. Where is the global media today? Why aren't they raising their voices? We, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, stand with them. They are our brothers; they are part of Jammu and Kashmir. We stand in solidarity with them. When ordinary people face oppression, they are bound to protest. Why wouldn't they? Whether it is Pakistan or any other country protesting is a fundamental human right... PoJK is also an integral part of Jammu & Kashmir, and it too will reunite with J&K very soon," he said.

Protestors is PoJK have been calling for accountability, civil rights, and an end to the use of force against peaceful protesters by the Pakistani administration "Why is Pakistan committing so much oppression against the defenceless part of Jammu and Kashmir? Why such oppression against our brothers there? On what grounds? First, they committed such oppression in Kashmir, and now in what they call their "Azad Kashmir"--but we say it's a part of our Jammu and Kashmir. Why the oppression of them?" Reshi said "Where are today's human rights? Where are the world's human rights organisations? Where is Amnesty International? Why aren't they speaking up now? If other issues are being discussed everywhere else, why isn't anyone talking about this? So much oppression is happening to common defenceless people there. We, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, or as Greater Shahar-e-Khas chairman, condemn this. Pakistan should not act with such barbarity. Pakistan is firing bullets at defenceless common people who are just asking for their rights," Reshi added.

Rally in Rawalkote Calls for Justice

On Wednesday a massive rally was held in Rawalkote, PoJK. The rally was addressed by local political leaders and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), who criticised the authorities' handling of the protests and called for an independent investigation into the reported deaths and injuries. Speakers urged the international community and human rights organisations to take note of the situation and press for justice for the affected families, something that Reshi also advocates.

"Pakistan should stop the barbarity, and every world media outlet and human rights organisation should talk about this. Everyone should come forward. People everywhere in the world, including the religious scholars here, should come and condemn this. Pressure should be built on Pakistan to stop this barbarity," he said.

Amnesty International Slams Crackdown

Meanwhile, Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections. Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)