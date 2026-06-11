Human rights activists in Srinagar protested Pakistan's military crackdown in PoJK, demanding UN intervention. They condemned the killing of civilians during peaceful protests and submitted a memorandum to the UN, seeking justice for the victims.

Activists Demand UN Intervention Over PoJK Crackdown

Human rights activists have condemned the Pakistan military's recent crackdown on innocent civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and urged the United Nations to demand accountability.

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Holding a protest in front of the UN office demanding justice, Association of Terror Victims in Kashmir Chairperson, Tasleema Akhter, told ANI, "Today we are here for the cause of people in Pakistan Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and how innocent civilians have been fired upon non-stop by Pakistan's shameful army."

She highlighted how the people were peacefully protesting, and the Pakistan Army, under the orders of Asim Munir, fired innumerable bullets on innocent civilians, comparing them to rain. "Today we are demanding ustice for them," she said.

Akhter said that the group would present the memorandum to the United Nations Office so that justice is delivered to the people of PoJK. "Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India's Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is under a false impression that crimes committed against people in PoJK will go unnoticed here. We will not stay silent and strengthen the voice of their cause," she said.

She condemned how Pakistan has gathered funds from across the world in the name of PoJK and lamented how they have turned PoJK into a "financial business industry".

Ahkter told ANI that they would continue to seek justice unperturbed, and hoped that the United Nations would take cognisance of Pakistan's atrocities and take action to protect human rights.

Widespread Protests Erupt in PoJK

Protestors in PoJK have been calling for accountability, civil rights, and an end to the use of force against peaceful protesters by the Pakistani administration.

Thousands of people from various parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) gathered in Rawalakot and raised slogans against what they described as Pakistan's continued occupation and policies in the region. The demonstrators on Wednesday demanded justice for civilians who were reportedly killed and injured during firing by Pakistani security forces amid recent protests.

Amnesty International Slams Pakistan's Actions

Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in PoJK, accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections.

Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism.

The crackdown intensified after negotiations between the JKJAAC and authorities reportedly collapsed over the composition of the region's legislature.(ANI)