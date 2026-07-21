Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have accused the Islamabad administration of neglecting the region's tourism sector. They cite poor infrastructure, security restrictions, and administrative inaction as key obstacles.

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) have accused the Islamabad administration of failing to develop the region's tourism sector, alleging that poor infrastructure, administrative inaction and security restrictions have prevented the region from realising its tourism potential. Locals also expressed concern over security checkpoints and alleged attempts to alter the region's administrative control, saying such measures discourage tourists and hurt the local economy.

Security and Administrative Hurdles

Karim Raja, a resident of Ishkoman Valley, said security restrictions are a major obstacle to tourism. "In our area, Ishkoman Valley extends all the way to the beautiful Kurumba Valley. The biggest problem is that when tourists come, there is a GB Scouts checkpoint at Immit. They do not allow visitors to go further and ask for identity cards. Why would tourists come if they are stopped like this? Kurumba belongs to Ghizer district. On the other side is the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) area. Just as they occupied Shandur, they also want to take control of this side," Raja said.

Neglected Infrastructure Deters Visitors

Residents said several tourist destinations remain neglected due to damaged roads, poor maintenance and the lack of sustained promotion by the authorities, resulting in fewer visitors and reduced economic opportunities for local communities.

Another resident, Yaqoob Alam, said Ishkoman Valley has remained largely overlooked despite its tourism potential. "Ghizer district is known for tourism. It has three famous valleys--Yasin, Phander and Gupis--and then there is Ishkoman Valley, where we are sitting now. If I specifically talk about Ishkoman Tehsil, it has remained a hidden valley for tourists. No serious work has been done by the Tourism Department or any government official to promote tourism here. The main reason is the poor condition of the road. From Gahkuch to Chatorkhand, the tehsil headquarters, the road is in extremely bad shape. Flood debris has still not been completely cleared, and the road urgently needs re-metalling. Tourists come here once, but because of the hardships they face, they hesitate to return," Alam said.

Critics have long alleged that Pakistan's administration of PoGB has been marked by inadequate infrastructure, weak public services and limited development, leaving many local communities dissatisfied with the pace of progress. (ANI)