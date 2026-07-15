Indian Naval Ship INS Sudarshini has emerged as a symbol of India's maritime heritage and soft power at SAIL250 celebrations in the US, with its Commanding Officer calling it a 'unique floating ambassador' representing India on the global stage.

A 'Floating Ambassador' of India's Soft Power

Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (STS) INS Sudarshini has emerged as a symbol of India's maritime heritage and soft power during its participation in SAIL250 celebrations in the United States, with its Commanding Officer Commander Ravikanth Nandoori describing the vessel as a "unique floating ambassador" representing the country on the global stage.

Speaking in Boston, Commander Nandoori said INS Sudarshini's presence at SAIL250 highlighted India's seafaring traditions, naval professionalism and commitment to strengthening international partnerships. "Our presence at SAIL250 is a powerful assertion of India's maritime heritage and soft power, with Sudarshini serving as a unique floating ambassador on the world stage," Commander Nandoori said.

"By bringing a slice of Indian heritage, warmth, and professionalism to the shores of the United States, we hope to engage in meaningful bilateral interactions with international military leaders and members of the vibrant Indian diaspora we have met across the four ports on the East Coast of the United States," he added.

He said participation in global maritime events alongside international partners serves as a diplomatic effort to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and the United States.

INS Sudarshini is currently undertaking the Indian Navy's 10-month transoceanic deployment, Lokayan 2026, showcasing India's maritime heritage while further strengthening strategic and cultural ties with partner nations. As part of the deployment, the indigenously built three-masted barque represented India at the International Naval Review 250 and Sail4th 250 celebrations held to commemorate the 250th anniversary of US independence.

A major highlight of the visit was INS Sudarshini's participation in the Parade of Sail, where the vessel sailed past the Statue of Liberty and along the Hudson River, proudly flying the Indian National Flag alongside a fleet of international tall ships and naval vessels.

The Challenging Transatlantic Voyage

Reflecting on the voyage, Commander Nandoori said the transatlantic journey tested the crew's resilience, technical expertise and planning capabilities. He said sailing into New York and Boston under full sail alongside a fleet of tall ships from around the world was the "absolute pinnacle" of the mission.

"This entire voyage has been a masterclass in resilience, filled with extraordinary moments as well as significant challenges," he said.

Commander Nandoori recalled that the most challenging phase came when INS Sudarshini reached Sète, France, where the crew had to undertake extensive maintenance work with limited external assistance. "During this time, we had to replace the gearbox of one of our engines and then ensure that the entire mission remained on track. It was during this period that our resilience, technical expertise, and tactical planning truly came into play," he said.

He added that the crew successfully overcame the challenge and ensured the mission continued as planned.

Meticulous Preparations and a Maiden Crossing

Speaking about the preparations for the maiden transatlantic crossing, Commander Nandoori said weeks of detailed planning went into preparing the three-masted barque for the demanding voyage. "Preparing a three-masted barque like ours for its maiden transatlantic crossing required weeks of meticulous planning and uncompromising attention to detail," he said.

He said preparations included stocking engineering spares, arranging provisions, studying navigation routes and accounting for unpredictable weather and oceanographic conditions in the Atlantic Ocean. "The Atlantic is an unforgiving body of water, and a great deal of planning and careful thought goes into every aspect of such a voyage, from navigation to logistics and provisioning," he said.

Commander Nandoori said INS Sudarshini completed its maiden transatlantic voyage without any major setbacks.

A Historic Achievement

Highlighting the scale of the achievement, he said INS Sudarshini is the only vessel to have sailed across the world's oceans from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic and the only tall ship from Asia to participate in the event.

The vessel covered more than 14,000 nautical miles across four oceans and water bodies to reach the United States, making it the longest journey undertaken by any participating tall ship, he said.

Currently in Boston, the crew and trainees of INS Sudarshini marched through the historic streets of Boston during the Crew and Cadet City Parade at Sail Boston 2026, showcasing India's rich seafaring heritage and maritime traditions.

Core Skills for a High-Tech Navy

Commander Nandoori further highlighted the importance of sail training in preparing future naval leaders, saying that while the Indian Navy advances towards a high-tech future, it remains anchored in resilience, adaptability and core maritime skills.

"Beyond the grand parades, the polished brass, the tall sails, and the ropes that are visible and evident to everyone, one important message we would like to convey is that the Indian Navy possesses global reach, unmatched endurance, and the fundamental seamanship skills required to operate anywhere in the world," he said.

He said the Indian Navy's global reach, shipbuilding capabilities and training standards enable its personnel to meet the challenges posed by operations across the world's oceans. (ANI)