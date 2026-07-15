EAM S Jaishankar began his Brussels visit with a meeting with EU's Kaja Kallas. The leaders discussed developments in West Asia, maritime security, and ways to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including supply chain resilience.

Jaishankar holds talks with EU's Kaja Kallas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) began his Brussels visit as part of his six-nation visit with a meeting with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, during which the two leaders discussed developments in West Asia, maritime security and ways to strengthen the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said that he held "useful discussions" with Kallas on the need to ensure peace and stability in West Asia, while also exchanging views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. "Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Also spoke about advancing the India-EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Also spoke about advancing the India - EU Strategic… pic.twitter.com/powaNA7kUX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2026

Kallas also highlighted the growing cooperation between the European Union and India, saying that the partnership has expanded across areas including trade, technology, security and defence. "This is a historic year for EU-India relations, with our cooperation deepening across trade, technology, security and defence. It was good to speak today with S Jaishankar about taking our partnership further, including on maritime security," Kallas said in a post on X.

She added that both sides must work together to safeguard freedom of navigation, protect open and resilient supply chains and enhance cooperation between EU maritime operations and the Indian Navy. "Together, we must defend freedom of navigation, protect open and resilient supply chains, as well as deepen cooperation between EU operations ATALANTA and ASPIDES and the Indian navy to uphold security in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Kallas added.

This is a historic year for EU-India relations, with our cooperation deepening across trade, technology, security and defence. It was good to speak today with @DrSJaishankar about taking our partnership further, including on maritime security. Together, we must defend freedom… pic.twitter.com/CTFIjcY6vr — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 14, 2026

Indian Delegation meets European Council President

Following his meeting with Kallas, Jaishankar called on European Council President Antonio Costa along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada and Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay K Sood.

"Pleased to call on President of the European Council Antonio Costa alongside CIM Piyush Goyal, MoS MEITY Jitin Prasada and Principal Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India - EU summit earlier this year. Value his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Pleased to call on President of the European Council @antoniolscosta alongside CIM @PiyushGoyal, MoS MEITY @JitinPrasada and Principle Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant… pic.twitter.com/qevJLHPkFH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2026

Meeting with Flanders Leadership

The External Affairs Minister also met Flanders Minister-President Matthias Diependaele and Minister Annick De Ridder, thanking them for hosting the delegation.

"Thank Minister-President Flanders Matthias Diependaele and Minister Annick De Ridder for hosting us this evening. The India - EU FTA has enabled a wide range of possibilities for India's cooperation with Belgium. Discussed opportunities for businesses and investments from the Flanders region," Jaishankar said.

Thank Minister-President Flanders Matthias Diependaele @MDiependaele and Minister @AnnickDeRidder for hosting us this evening. The India - EU FTA has enabled a wide range of possibilities for India’s cooperation with Belgium. Discussed opportunities for businesses and… pic.twitter.com/O3WJjzpOnz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2026

The visit comes as the Indian delegation is set to participate in the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting and hold interactions with EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels from July 14 to July 15.

(ANI)