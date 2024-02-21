PML-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif to be new Pakistan PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is choice for President (WATCH)

Following extensive negotiations, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have announced their alliance to form the next government in Pakistan.

After a prolonged period of negotiations and amidst a climate of uncertainty, it has been confirmed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, will lead the upcoming government as Prime Minister and President, respectively. This decision was announced following extensive discussions between the top leadership of both parties, who cited the nation's interest as the driving force behind their alliance.

While specific details of the power-sharing agreement were not disclosed publicly, insider sources revealed key appointments within the government. It was reported that the Senate chairman and Punjab governor positions would be allocated to the PPP, while the PML-N would hold the governorships of Sindh and Balochistan, as well as the role of National Assembly speaker.

The necessity for such a coalition government arose from the outcome of the February 8 elections, in which no single political party secured a clear majority. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates initially held the most seats in the National Assembly, followed by the PML-N and the PPP. Despite attempts by various parties to form alliances, the PTI's collaboration with the Sunni Ittehad Council did not yield the required support.

During a press conference in Islamabad, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari confirmed the alliance with the PML-N and expressed confidence in their ability to form a stable government. He announced that Shehbaz Sharif would assume the role of Prime Minister, while Asif Ali Zardari would be the joint candidate for the presidency, representing both parties.

Bilawal emphasized the shared commitment of the PPP and PML-N to address the country's challenges and deliver positive outcomes for its citizens. He reassured the public that decisions regarding key appointments, such as the Senate chairman, would be communicated separately by each party.

In response to questions regarding the distribution of ministries and portfolios, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the collaborative nature of the decision-making process. He emphasized the importance of reaching a middle ground through mutual consultation, asserting that political success lies in finding common ground despite differing views.

The PML-N leader also expressed gratitude to other political parties, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, for their support in forming the coalition government. He pledged that the alliance would prioritize economic progress, industrial development, and the fight against terrorism, aiming to restore stability and prosperity to the country.