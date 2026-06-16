EAM S Jaishankar praised Slovakia's highest honour for PM Modi, calling it a testament to his leadership. PM Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and Slovakia. The historic visit was marked by Bratislava Castle being lit in Indian colours.

Jaishankar Hails Honour for PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the conferment of Slovakia's highest state honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected his leadership in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing India's engagement with Europe.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar welcomed the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) bestowed on PM Modi during his visit to Slovakia and expressed confidence that it would provide fresh momentum to cooperation between the two countries. "The conferment of The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest state decoration of the Slovak Republic, upon PM Narendra Modi is a testament to his leadership in strengthening the India-Slovakia partnership and advancing India's engagement with Europe. Confident that this honour, coupled with the historic visit, will impart fresh momentum to our bilateral ties and open new avenues for cooperation between our two countries," Jaishankar posted. The conferment of The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest state decoration of the Slovak Republic, upon PM Shri @narendramodi is a testament to his leadership in strengthening the 🇮🇳 🇸🇰 partnership and advancing India’s engagement with Europe. Confident that… pic.twitter.com/GZ75NM1mZZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 15, 2026

PM Modi Accepts 'Order of the White Double Cross'

PM Modi was conferred the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini during a ceremony in Bratislava. The award is the highest state decoration of Slovakia and is presented to foreign dignitaries in recognition of exceptional contributions to friendly relations with the country and support for its international standing. The honour marks the 33rd international award conferred on Prime Minister Modi by a foreign nation.

Accepting the award, PM Modi thanked the people and government of Slovakia and dedicated the honour to the citizens of both countries. "Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Bratislava Castle Lit in Tricolour

Furthermore, highlighting a special gesture by Slovakia, the External Affairs Ministry shared visuals of Bratislava Castle illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag. "First visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia! Historic visit celebrated with a touch of history: Bratislava Castle illuminated in the colours of the Indian Flag. A special gesture reflecting the warmth of India-Slovakia friendship," the MEA posted on X. FIrst visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia ! Historic visit celebrated with a touch of history: Bratislava Castle illuminated in the colours of the Indian 🇮🇳 . A special gesture reflecting the warmth of India–Slovakia friendship pic.twitter.com/sjuieh1tAv — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 15, 2026

Details of Historic Visit

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi held talks with President Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava. He also signed the visitor's book and participated in delegation-level discussions. The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary Puja Kapur.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, the two leaders visited a special yoga session organised at the Presidential Palace. President Pellegrini also accompanied PM Modi to an exhibition inspired by Varanasi, the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi's visit to Slovakia is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence in 1993. During the visit, he also met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and held bilateral discussions aimed at expanding cooperation across several sectors.

The visit comes amid growing engagement between the two countries, following President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in 2025 and President Pellegrini's visit to India earlier this year for the AI Impact Summit. (ANI)