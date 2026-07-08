Zelenskyy and Italian PM Meloni discussed Ukraine's air defence needs at the Ankara NATO Summit amid new Russian attacks. Separately, Donald Trump expressed optimism for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, calling the ongoing conflict 'carnage'.

Zelenskyy, Meloni discuss air defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday (local time) said that he and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni discussed strengthening anti-ballistic cooperation and Ukraine's air defence needs on the sidelines of the Ankara NATO Summit, as Russia continued its strikes on Ukrainian cities.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he briefed Meloni on the latest security situation in Ukraine, noting that Russia had carried out fresh ballistic missile and drone attacks. https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2074771617750622453

He said, "Russia does not stop attacking our cities and communities. Today, there were ballistic missile strikes again, and attack drones were launched as well. Sadly, there are people killed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Russia has taken the lives of five people. My condolences to their families and loved ones."

Zelenskyy said that the two leaders discussed prospects for joint work in Europe to enhance anti-ballistic capabilities and strengthen regional security.

He said, "We discussed the prospects for our joint work in Europe on anti-ballistic capabilities to provide greater protection for everyone - both Ukraine and every country."

He added that the talks also focused on the need for additional missile interceptions for Ukraine's air defence.

He said, "We spoke about the need for additional interceptors, and we are counting very much on support. Italy has always helped in a principled way to protect life."

Trump optimistic on peace deal

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) expressed optimism about the prospects of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, while maintaining that "nothing has changed" in his assessment of the conflict, CNN reported.

Speaking alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara during the NATO summit, Trump said he had a "very good talk" with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier and had also spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I think they both want to make a deal. It's too bad it took so long, but I think there's going to be -- something's going to come out," Trump said, as quoted by CNN.

"They (Putin and Zelensky) both wanna get it settled now... I think we're going to get it settled. Hopefully soon," he added.

When asked whether anything had changed to make him more optimistic, including whether Putin was willing to make concessions, Trump replied, "Never changed."

"I just don't want them killing people," Trump said, referring to the ongoing war and the reported monthly death toll.

According to CNN, Trump also said the conflict affects Europe more directly than the United States.

"It doesn't affect us. It affects Europe much more. We're there to help Europe, but it doesn't affect the United States. We have an ocean in between. But, you know, it's just I can't stand watching what's happening," he said.

Trump added that he had seen images from the battlefield and described the scale of the violence.

"People wouldn't believe how violent it is," he said.

"I've never seen anything like it. It's carnage, and it should stop," Trump added, according to CNN.

Zelenskyy's appeal to European allies

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday (local time) urged European allies to prioritise the production of anti-ballistic missile systems, saying Europe must strengthen its defences against Russia's missile capabilities, CNN reported. (ANI)