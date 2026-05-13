Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a six-day, five-nation tour to the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. The visit aims to consolidate India's influence and deepen bilateral ties in sectors like green tech, AI, and defence.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a transformative six-day, five-nation tour to consolidate India's burgeoning influence across Northern Europe and the Gulf. The PM's tour will begin this Friday.

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Strategic Mission in Scandinavia

Addressing a special media briefing here, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George underscored the strategic weight of the mission, particularly the Scandinavian leg, noting, "In Sweden, on May 17, Prime Minister Modi will undertake an official visit to Gothenburg. This will be Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Sweden after his landmark visit in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit."

This meticulously planned itinerary, covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, is designed "to further deepen India's bilateral ties amid the ongoing geopolitical upheavals". PM Modi is travelling at the invitation of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to "review the entire gamut of bilateral relations" and "explore new avenues of cooperation" in cutting-edge sectors such as "green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties".

High-Level Economic Engagement

Adding a high-octane economic dimension to the visit, the Prime Minister will engage with the continent's industrial elite, as "the two prime ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission".

First Stop: UAE

The journey will commence in the UAE, where PM Modi will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to "advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on the West Asia conflict".

The MEA noted that "the two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest". As the UAE hosts a "4.5 million-strong Indian community", the talks will also serve as a vital "opportunity to discuss their welfare", reinforcing the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Building Momentum in the Netherlands

Transitioning to the Netherlands from May 15 to 17, PM Modi will return for the first time since his "visit in 2017" to meet King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and Prime Minister Rob Jetten. This aims to "build on the momentum of high-level engagements and close cooperation" in areas such as "defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a strategic partnership on water".

Historic Norway Visit and India-Nordic Summit

The Scandinavian momentum will be carried into Norway from May 18 to 19, marking the "first visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years". PM Modi will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja while exploring ways to strengthen ties by "capitalising on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement".

In Oslo, the "third India-Nordic summit" on May 19 will see PM Modi joining leaders from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden to "impart a more strategic dimension to India's relationship with the Nordic countries". The focus remains on "technology and innovation, green transition and renewable energy, sustainability, blue economy, defence, space and the Arctic".

Concluding Leg in Italy

The tour concludes in Italy, where PM Modi will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to "proactively implement the joint strategic action plan 2025-2029".

Strengthening India-Europe Partnership

Ultimately, this multi-nation tour is expected to "further deepen India's partnership with Europe" and significantly expand "trade and investment ties in light of the recently concluded India-EU free trade agreement", further cementing India's role as a global economic powerhouse. (ANI)