PM Modi concludes his Seychelles visit, announcing a $175M package. He was the Guest of Honour at their National Day. India and Seychelles signed nine pacts, including an extradition treaty and a deal to launch UPI in the island nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emplaned for New Delhi following a successful high-profile official visit to the Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles. During his visit, Prime Minister met with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and announced a special economic development package worth $175 million.

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Prior to his departure, PM Modi warmly greeted Seychelles President Patrick Herminie. During his visit from June 27 to June 29, at the invitation of Herminie, PM Modi's landmark diplomatic itinerary aimed at turning a new page in the bilateral relationship and expanding India's strategic footprint across the Indian Ocean region.

PM Modi's visit also coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. A historic milestone of this diplomatic tour came on Sunday, when Prime Minister Modi attended the National Day celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' independence. The Prime Minister was the Guest of Honour at the landmark event, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this rare distinction.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, PM Modi emphasised that the celebrations paid a profound tribute to the Seychellois people's remarkable journey over the past five decades. He added that New Delhi is immensely proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and development partner, noting that the bilateral partnership continues to strengthen through shared values and closer people-to-people ties.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared his appreciation for the historic occasion. "Honoured to participate in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, marking the Golden Jubilee of the nation's Independence. The occasion was a fitting tribute to the remarkable journey of the Seychellois people over the past fifty years," PM Modi wrote on X.

Reaffirming New Delhi's long-term commitment to the island nation, the Prime Minister added, "India is proud to stand alongside Seychelles as a trusted friend and partner in its development journey. Our partnership continues to grow stronger with shared values and closer people-to-people ties. I am confident our friendship will grow even further in the times to come."

Major Agreements and Economic Cooperation

During his visit PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles. India and Seychelles signed nine agreements including an extradition treaty to combat transnational crime This high-profile visit went on to deliver a major economic and strategic expansion of bilateral relations, underscored by the introduction of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and a fresh Rs 1,250 crore line of credit to the island nation.

Detailing the major diplomatic breakthroughs achieved during the state visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Sunday that India and Seychelles have finalised an umbrella Line of Credit agreement to support priority development projects. Furthermore, as part of joint efforts to intensify bilateral legal cooperation, the two maritime neighbours inked a critical extradition treaty aimed at tackling transnational crime.

Briefing media personnel in the capital city of Victoria on the outcomes of PM Modi's ongoing visit, the Foreign Secretary stated, "The two sides have concluded an umbrella line of credit agreement which will be extended in rupees and amounts to Rs. 1250 crore. It will be used to support priority development projects in Seychelles." Misri further revealed that the National Payments Corporation of India and the Central Bank of Seychelles signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the introduction of India's UPI in Seychelles. "The two sides have also signed an extradition treaty aimed at combating transnational crime and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes," Misri added.

Defence and Technology Assistance

In addition to these agreements, Seychelles has formally sought India's advanced technological and defence assistance. During the high-level deliberations, the host nation requested New Delhi's help in establishing state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and cyber security centres, alongside the procurement of an advanced light helicopter.

PM Modi responded positively to the requests, indicating that New Delhi would process them with high priority. The Foreign Secretary noted, "The Prime Minister welcomed these proposals and immediately signalled that India would look into these proposals and take them forward with a very positive frame of mind. So the two sides will engage in further discussions on these new proposals that have been received from the Seychelles side."

Strategic Alignment and Recognition

Emphasising the deep strategic alignment driving these engagements, Misri described the island nation as a key partner in India's MAHASAGAR vision and its broader commitment to the Global South. The Foreign Secretary also referenced the Prime Minister being conferred the Guardian of the Blue Horizon award, observing that the prestigious honour directly reflected the Prime Minister's global leadership in addressing climate change and promoting the protection of the shared marine environment. (ANI)