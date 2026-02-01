Malaysia welcomed India's 2026 BRICS Chairmanship and UNSC reform call during PM Modi's visit. India affirmed support for Malaysia's BRICS bid. Both leaders agreed to strengthen ties in defence, trade, and multilateral fora like the UN.

Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation

Malaysia on Sunday welcomed India's Chairmanship of the BRICS 2026 Summit, scheduled later this year, and appreciated India's call for reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to make global institutions more representative of contemporary realities, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the Southeast Asian country. India also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Malaysia's role as a BRICS Partner Country and noted Malaysia's aspiration to become a full member of the grouping.

According to the Joint Statement, the emphasis came during talks between PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which the two leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues and underscored the need for the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy. Both leaders described this cooperation as a strategic milestone towards building a more balanced and representative international order.

"Malaysia welcomed India's 2026 BRICS Chairmanship, while India reaffirmed its commitment in supporting Malaysia's role as a BRICS Partner Country and noted the aspiration of Malaysia to become a member of BRICS," the statement read. The two Prime Ministers also agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, and pledged to work together to support reforms of international institutions, with India deeply appreciating Malaysia's support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UNSC.

"Both Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, and support reforms of international institutions. They pledged to work together to enhance multilateralism, reflective of contemporary realities, so as to make international organisations, including the UNSC, more representative," the statement read. "India deeply appreciated Malaysia's support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UNSC," it added.

Regional Stability and the Indo-Pacific

PM Modi also congratulated Malaysia on its successful Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025, as both leaders reaffirmed support for ASEAN Unity and ASEAN Centrality and committed to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The leaders also reiterated their commitment to a free, open, rules-based, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and welcomed deeper cooperation between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

"Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a free, open, rules-based, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Both sides welcomed deepening of efforts to implement the 'ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) for Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region' through enhanced cooperation between the AOIP and India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), including concrete initiatives towards implementing the AOIP's areas of cooperation," the statement read. They also reaffirmed respect for freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, the statement added.

Bilateral Agreements and Digital Partnership

Both sides also welcomed the signing of several key agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Combating and Preventing Corruption, an MoU on Disaster Management, a Memorandum of Cooperation on Social Security for Indian citizens in Malaysia, and an Agreement on Audio-Visual Co-Production and also witnessed the Exchange of Notes on cooperation in semiconductors, healthcare, national security, and vocational education and training (TVET), and noted Malaysia's ratification of the Framework Agreement on the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

The leaders applauded the formalisation of the Malaysia-India Digital Council (MIDC), recognising it as a key platform to advance digital cooperation across fintech, e-governance, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), and emerging technologies. They also welcomed the collaboration between NPCI International Limited (NIPL) and PayNet Malaysia to establish bilateral payment linkages, as an agreement between NIPL and PayNet Sdn Bhd on cross-border payments is expected to enhance ease of doing business and provide seamless, low-cost payment and remittance solutions for tourists, students, and small businesses, strengthening economic and people-to-people ties.

Enhancing Economic and Trade Relations

India and Malaysia also emphasised strengthening bilateral economic, defence, and strategic ties, underscoring the growing importance of collaboration across multiple sectors. On the trade front, both leaders underscored the significance of the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (MICECA) and the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), welcoming the ongoing review of AITIGA to enhance its trade facilitation, strengthen mutual benefits, and align with current global trading practices.

Both Prime Ministers also lauded the continued collaboration between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Negara Malaysia to promote local currency settlements in bilateral trade and investments, encouraging industries on both sides to use the Indian Rupee and Malaysian Ringgit for invoicing and trade settlements, the statement stated.

Deepening Defence and Security Ties

The visit also highlighted robust defence cooperation, with regular exchanges, staff talks, exercises, training courses, and defence industry collaboration between the two countries. The successful outcomes of the Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM), including the establishment of a Strategic Affairs Working Group (SAWG) and Su-30 Forum, were also welcomed by both sides.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed India's engagement in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework and welcomed the co-chairmanship with Malaysia of the Counter-Terrorism Working Group for 2024-2027 and extended invitations to all ADMM-Plus members for the upcoming Expert Working Group on Counter Terrorism Table-Top Exercise (EWG CT TTX), to be hosted by Malaysia in 2026.

Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

The Prime Ministers also strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and reaffirmed their commitment to combat radicalisation, financing of terrorism, and transnational organised crime through intelligence-sharing, capacity building, and multilateral cooperation under the UN and FATF frameworks. "The two Leaders reaffirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, including in the UN and FATF," the statement read.

Collaboration in Strategic Sectors

Energy and Green Initiatives

In the energy sector, the leaders acknowledged collaboration between PETRONAS and Gentari in India's renewable energy and green hydrogen initiatives and highlighted the potential for large-scale solar energy projects leveraging Malaysia's expertise. Both nations reiterated their commitment to clean energy and to mutual net-zero ambitions, and expressed appreciation for India's International Solar Alliance (ISA) initiative.

Semiconductor Technology

The strategic semiconductor sector was also a key focus, with both sides stressing technological innovation, workforce development, and supply chain resilience. Collaborative initiatives between IIT Madras Global and the Advanced Semiconductor Academy of Malaysia and between IESA and MSIA were commended as part of ongoing bilateral cooperation.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The visit underscores India and Malaysia's shared vision for enhancing economic, defence, strategic, and technological cooperation while promoting regional stability, security, and prosperity.

PM Modi's Engagements and Departure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his engagements, departed from Kuala Lumpur airport, concluding his two-day official visit to the country. Following his departure, the Prime Minister, in a post on X, expressed his gratitude to his Malaysian counterpart and the people of the country for their affection. This was also PM Modi's first foreign visit of 2026.

"Last year, I was unable to visit Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit. But, I had promised my friend, PM Anwar Ibrahim that I would come to Malaysia at the earliest opportunity. And now, my first international visit of 2026 took place in Malaysia. This visit will boost economic and cultural linkages between our nations. My gratitude to PM Anwar Ibrahim, the Government and people of Malaysia for the affection," the post stated.

PM Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and was accorded a grand reception by the Indian community and friends of India. He received a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra on Sunday morning, marking the commencement of official engagements.

The Prime Minister also interacted with a veteran of the Azad Hind Fauj, also known as the Indian National Army (INA), highlighting the force's historic role and its enduring legacy among the Indian community in Southeast Asia. During the interaction, PM Modi met INA veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao and described the meeting as deeply inspiring. Sharing photographs on X, the Prime Minister said, "It was very special to meet INA veteran Shri Jeyaraj Raja Rao. His life is marked by immense courage and sacrifice. Listening to his experiences was very inspiring." He also engaged with CEOs from India and Malaysia through the India-Malaysia CEO Forum. (ANI)