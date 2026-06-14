PM Modi arrives in Nice for a two-nation tour. His agenda includes talks with French President Macron, launching Bharat Innovates 2026, a historic visit to Slovakia, and attending the G7 Summit where he will also represent the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the coastal city of Nice, kickstarting a high-profile, two-nation European tour. The comprehensive itinerary features crucial bilateral dialogues, pioneering technology engagements, and India's participation in the upcoming G7 Summit. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a warm reception by top-ranking French officials, including Minister of Education Edouard Geffray, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste, and France's Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou.

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Bilateral Talks and Innovation Focus in France

The visit begins in France, following which PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Slovakia before returning to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian. A major focal point of the Nice itinerary is a high-level bilateral meeting between PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, scheduled for June 14. This meeting carries enhanced diplomatic weight following the elevation of bilateral ties earlier this year to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. In addition to diplomatic talks, the two leaders will jointly launch Bharat Innovates 2026. The three-day innovation conclave is designed to unite startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and various other nations, focusing primarily on strengthening collaboration between innovation ecosystems and expanding opportunities for emerging technologies.

Historic Visit to Slovakia

Transitioning to the next leg of his journey, PM Modi will depart for Slovakia for a state visit spanning June 14-15. This marks a significant milestone as the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993. While in Bratislava, PM Modi is slated to engage in top-level discussions with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico, alongside interactions with prominent corporate leaders. The dialogue will target both bilateral cooperation and India's wider engagement with the European Union.

India's Participation in G7 Summit

On June 16, PM Modi will return to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian, which runs from June 16-17. A crucial sidebar meeting is anticipated on June 17, when PM Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump, with trade discussions likely to dominate the agenda. Highlighting India's role at the summit, PM Modi emphasised the country's broader geopolitical responsibility in his departure statement, affirming that India will not only speak for itself at the G7 but will also represent the aspirations of the Global South.

PM on India's Global Role and Key Partnerships

In his departure statement, PM Modi remarked, "This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited," noting that India's presence reflects growing global trust. PM Modi further reiterated that France holds a special place in India's strategic outlook, while characterising the Slovakia visit as a historic step in bilateral relations. PM Modi also noted that momentum around the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will further energise ties with the European Union, with Slovakia playing an important role.

Final Stop in Paris for VivaTech 2026

The final segment of the European tour will bring PM Modi to Paris on June 18. During this final stop, the Prime Minister is expected to attend the VivaTech 2026 tech exhibition alongside President Macron and interact with members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)