A BRICS delegation visiting PGIMER, Chandigarh praised India's Ayushman Bharat scheme. The nations adopted a consensus declaration, backing two India-led initiatives for healthy lifestyles and a network for mental wellness across member states.

A delegation of over 70 representatives from BRICS member and partner nations concluded a successful visit to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), hailing India's universal health coverage model and adopting a consensus-based declaration focused on shared healthcare priorities.

India's Initiatives Receive BRICS Consensus

Briefing on the outcome of the deliberations, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Economic Advisor Geetu Joshi on Friday highlighted that the delegates reached a unified consensus on several key initiatives, particularly two spearheaded by India. "More than 70 delegates attended from various BRICS member nations and partner countries, making it a highly successful meeting. We concluded the deliberations with the adoption of a consensus-based declaration. We had identified nine priority areas for this year, two of which were initiatives spearheaded by India. The first is a mission for healthy lifestyles, focusing on addressing obesity and other non-communicable diseases. The second is the promotion of mental wellness. Under this initiative, it has been decided to establish a network of centres of excellence that will collaborate to promote mental well-being across the BRICS nations," she told the media.

Delegates Impressed by Ayushman Bharat at PGIMER

During their visit to PGIMER, international delegates observed the practical implementation of India's flagship healthcare framework, Ayushman Bharat. PGIMER Director Vivek Lal noted that the foreign representatives were particularly struck by how complex tertiary procedures are delivered at scale. "We showcased the initiatives and work undertaken at PGI, and the delegates were highly impressed by our patient care model as well as our research capabilities," he said, adding, "Above all, they were completely mesmerised by our implementation of the Ayushman programme. We pride ourselves on driving the Ayushman Bharat program forward and making it a seamlessly efficient process. We informed them that complex procedures, including neurosurgeries, cardiac surgeries, cancer treatments, and organ transplants, are being successfully delivered to patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme."

Strengthening Bilateral Ties within BRICS

Reaffirming the bilateral strength within the multilateral grouping, Ambassador of Cuba to India Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations, particularly in emerging medical technologies. "It has been a great experience. Yesterday, members of partner countries agreed on the final declaration, in which we recognised the need to continue working together and strengthen cooperation between our countries to assure the highest quality healthcare system for our people," Aguilera said.

"Cuba and India share very strong cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. We have been cooperating for many years under an MoU between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Cuba's Ministry of Public Health. Furthermore, we are working to enhance our collaboration in telemedicine and the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for medical services," he added.

Health Ministry Touts 'New Avenues for Collaboration'

Noting the arrival of the BRICS delegates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote in a post on X, "A closer look at one of India's premier medical institutions! PGIMER, Chandigarh welcomed delegates from BRICS Member States and Official Partner Countries, showcasing its work in tertiary care, medical education, research and innovation, and opening new avenues for collaboration." (ANI)