Iran's Ambassador to India said Tehran's swift rescue of 28 Indian nationals from an attacked LPG tanker shows its commitment to seafarer safety. The Indian Embassy confirmed the crew is safe, and the envoy reiterated Iran's security role in the region.

Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Saturday said Tehran's swift response in rescuing all crew members, including 28 Indian nationals, after a Mozambican-flagged LPG tanker was attacked near Iranian territorial waters reflected the Islamic Republic's commitment to protecting the lives and safety of seafarers irrespective of their nationality.

Swift Rescue Operation

Responding to ANI's query on the incident, Ambassador Fathali said the vessel came under attack by "hostile forces" while entering the territorial waters of Iran and immediately sent a distress call to the Iranian Coast Guard. "The vessel came under attack by hostile forces while entering the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Upon the occurrence of the incident, the ship immediately transmitted a distress call to the Iranian Coast Guard. In response, the relevant Iranian maritime and rescue authorities were deployed to the scene without delay and promptly initiated rescue operations," Fathali said.

The Iranian envoy said all crew members, including the 28 Indian nationals onboard, were rescued safely following a coordinated operation by Iranian authorities. "Owing to the swift, coordinated, and highly professional response of the Iranian authorities, all crew members on board the vessel, including the 28 Indian nationals, were rescued safely and remain in good health. This operation once again underscores the Islamic Republic of Iran's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of all seafarers, irrespective of their nationality," he added.

Indian Embassy Confirms Crew's Safety

His comment comes a day after the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker, named DISHA, came under attack in Iranian territorial waters.

The Embassy of India in Tehran confirmed on Friday that all 28 Indian crew members aboard the vessel "are safe". The Embassy further stated it had been maintaining active contact with local officials to ensure the crew's well-being, adding that diplomatic officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation. "The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe," the embassy statement read.

Iran's Stance on Maritime Security

Fathali also reiterated Iran's commitment to ensuring maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, describing the waterways as strategically significant for global commerce. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. We firmly believe that the security of this strategically significant waterway should be maintained through cooperation among the regional states, on the basis of mutual trust, shared responsibility, and respect for international law," he said.

Commenting on the regional security situation, the Ambassador said Iran believes the presence of extra-regional military forces has contributed to instability rather than enhancing security. "Experience has repeatedly demonstrated that the presence and intervention of extra-regional military forces have not enhanced security in the region; rather, they have contributed to heightened tensions and greater instability. Iran will continue to discharge its responsibilities with the utmost professionalism and determination to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels and to preserve maritime security in this vital international waterway," he added. (ANI)