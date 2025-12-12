PM Narendra Modi will visit Ethiopia on Dec 16-17, the first PM visit since 2011. Invited by PM Abiy Ahmed Ali, the visit aims to deepen South-South Cooperation and strengthen India's partnership with Africa across trade, culture, and investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the African nation, Ethiopia, on December 16-17 after concluding his visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In a news conference on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the current visit reflects India's commitment towards deepening South-South Cooperation, and strengthening of partnership with Africa.

"PM Modi will be visiting Ethiopia from 16th to 17th December...The visit comes at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali and this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 2011...," said MEA Secretary (South) Dr Neena Malhotra.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

"Ethiopia is an important and trusted partner in the Global South and the African context. The current visit reflects India's commitment towards deepening South-South Cooperation and strengthening our partnership with Africa," the MEA said.

"India and Ethiopia share a long history of partnership in the sector of education, skilling and capacity building. India has been offering scholarship and training opportunities to Ethiopian students and professionals through iTech and ICCR scholarships," the MEA added.

Ethiopia is an important country in Africa, and its capital, Addis Ababa, is the long-standing headquarters of the African Union (AU).

Focus on Economic and People-to-People Ties

"The visit will also help consolidate cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas, including economy, trade, culture, and people-to-people contacts. On the economic front, discussions are expected to focus on diversifying trade, enhancing connectivity and identifying new opportunities for investment in infrastructure, IT, mining, agriculture, and manufacturing," said MEA Secretary (South) Dr Neena Malhotra.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community in Ethiopia.

The Indian community has a large presence in the educational sector of Ethiopia. There are about 150 Indian faculty members in various Ethiopian Universities and Higher Educational Institutions. The Indian diaspora in Ethiopia is estimated to be about 2500.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Earlier, PM Modi met the Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. They discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas like parliamentary contacts, development partnership and capacity building, trade & investment, defence, ICT, agriculture, skilling of youth and people-to-people linkages.

Ethiopian PM Ahmed also participated in the third Voice of Global South, chaired by PM Modi in August 2024.

Bilateral Trade Relations

According to the Department of Commerce, India's total trade with Ethiopia stood at US$571.52 million during 2023- 2024. During this period, India's exports to Ethiopia were US$489.59 million, and imports were US$81.93 million.

Exports from India mainly include primary and semi-finished iron and steel products, drugs and pharmaceuticals, machinery and instruments, manufactures of metal manufactures, etc. Major imports by India from Ethiopia were: pulses, precious and semi-precious stones, vegetables & seeds, leather and spices.

India is the second-largest trading partner for Ethiopia.

The Embassy of India in Addis Ababa organised various events to enhance relations in late 2024 and early 2025, including a conference on the contribution of Indian teachers and a World Meditation Day celebration.

A four-member AU team visited New Delhi in April 2024 for technical consultations regarding the planning of the 4th India Africa Forum Summit, which is scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa.

An Indian delegation participated in the Global Cheetah Summit held in Addis Ababa in January 2024.

A Joint Trade Committee meeting between India and Ethiopia was held in Addis Ababa in November 2023.(ANI)