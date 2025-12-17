PM Modi's Ethiopia visit was expedited by a personal invitation from PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. He received the nation's highest honour, praised the deep historical ties, and lauded Ali's leadership and vision for Ethiopia's development.

A Visit Cemented by 'Brotherly' Affection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised that the warmth and affection shown by the Ethiopian leadership and people facilitated the visit, enabling it to proceed quickly and circumvent the lengthy routine diplomatic procedures. This comes after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali invited PM Modi to visit Ethiopia during their meeting at the G20 Summit in South Africa the previous month.

"How could I refuse this affectionate invitation from my friend, my brother? Therefore, as soon as I got the first opportunity, I decided to come to Ethiopia. Friends, if this visit had followed normal diplomatic procedures, it would probably have taken a long time. But it is this love and affection of yours that brought me here in just 24 days," said PM Modi.

This trip was made possible within 24 days thanks to Ali's brotherly invitation. "On this occasion today, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. Excellency, Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, you very affectionately and with great warmth urged me to visit Ethiopia," he said.

PM Modi noted the love and care shown by Ethiopians upon his arrival, and that Ali personally received him. "Therefore, today, being here on this great land of Ethiopia, among all of you, is a great privilege for me. I arrived in Ethiopia this afternoon and was greeted with a wonderful sense of warmth and affection from the people here. The Prime Minister himself came to receive me at the airport," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about his talks with the local leadership and his visits to the Friendship Park and the Science Museum with Ali. "He took me to the Friendship Park and the Science Museum. This evening, I had discussions on important topics with the leadership here. All of this is an unforgettable experience in itself," he said.

Ethiopia's Highest Honour Conferred on PM Modi

PM Modi was conferred with Ethiopia's highest honour, "The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia," by his Ethiopian counterpart, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali. Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.

"I have just been awarded the Great Honour, the Nishan of Ethiopia, the highest honour of this country. To be honoured by one of the world's oldest and richest civilisations is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude," he said.

An Honour for Generations of Partnership

PM Modi recounted that Indians have supported Ethiopia since 1896. "This honour belongs to the countless Indians who have shaped our partnership since 1896. In the struggle, whether it was the Gujarati merchants who provided support, the Indian soldiers who fought for Ethiopian liberation, or the Indian teachers and industrialists who shaped the future through education and investment, this honour also belongs to every citizen of Ethiopia who believed in India and enriched this relationship from the heart," he said.

Praise for Ethiopian Vision and Leadership

PM Modi said that Ethiopia's tradition is an inspiration to everyone. "Friends, Today, when the whole world's attention is on the Global South, Ethiopia's long-standing tradition of self-respect, independence, and self-esteem is a powerful inspiration for all of us. It is a matter of great fortune that in this important period, the reins of Ethiopia are in the capable hands of Dr. Abiy," he said.

PM Modi praised Ali's leadership and commitment to development. "The way he is leading Ethiopia on the path of progress with his vision of Medemer and his commitment to development is a shining example for the whole world. Whether it is environmental protection, inclusive development, or promoting unity in a diverse society, I wholeheartedly appreciate his efforts, endeavours, and commitment," he said.

Strengthening Historical and Educational Ties

He also highlighted the significant contribution of Indian teachers to India-Ethiopia relations and the deep historical and civilizational ties between the two nations. "Friends, in India, we have always believed that 'Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye,' meaning 'That is Knowledge which liberates,' (true education leads to freedom from ignorance, bondage, and limitations, originating from the Vishnu Purana and an emphasis on wisdom over mere information for spiritual and personal liberation). Education is the foundation of any nation, and I am proud that our teachers have made the greatest contribution to relations between Ethiopia and India. Ethiopia's rich culture attracted them here, and they had the privilege of shaping several generations. Even today, many Indian faculty members are serving in Ethiopian universities and higher education institutions," he said.

Commitment to Future Partnership

PM Modi then highlighted that India is committed to working with Ethiopia and address global challenges. "The future belongs to those partnerships that are based on vision and trust. We are committed to working with Ethiopia to further such cooperation that addresses evolving global challenges and also creates new opportunities. Once again, to all the esteemed people of Ethiopia, many best wishes from the 1.4 billion Indian citizens," he said.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was a testament to the strong bond between India and Ethiopia.