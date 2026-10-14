Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery after his successful surgery to remove a nodule in his lung. The Pope was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma. Several other world leaders also extended their prayers and wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined world leaders to wish Pope Leo XIV a speed recovery after he underwent surgery to remove a nodule in in his lung. "Happy to learn that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV’s surgery last night was successful. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery as well as continued good health," PM Modi said on X.

Details of the Surgery

On Tuesday, Pope Leo XIV underwent thoracic surgery at Gemelli according to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office. The surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung. “To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique,” the statement said.

Tissue examined during the operation confirmed the diagnosis suspected from tests conducted beforehand. “An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations,” the doctors said.

Professor Margaritora led the surgical team, assisted by Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr. Maria Teresa Congedo, and Dr. Leonardo Petracca Ciavarella.

In the coming days, post-operation exams will be conducted on the removed tissue.

World Leaders Extend Wishes

Several world leaders have joined to wish the Pontiff a speedy recovery. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio were among those who conveyed their prayers and wishes for the pontiff's recovery through posts on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Pope Leo XIV as a source of inspiration for Catholics worldwide, emphasising his message of peace and humanity. "Pope Leo XIV is a source of inspiration to Catholics right around the world – and here in Australia. He is a voice for peace, humanity and reason in our modern world. My thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers from his recent surgery. We hope and pray for a quick recovery," Albanese said in his post.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also conveyed his wishes for the Pope's recovery, underlining the significance of his message of unity and compassion. "On behalf of Canadians, I wish Pope Leo XIV a full and swift recovery following his successful surgery. His Holiness is a source of hope and inspiration for billions around the world. His message of unity and compassion reminds us of the strength we can offer one another in moments of uncertainty. As he recovers, may he draw strength from the prayers of those whose lives he has touched, just as so many draw strength from him," Carney said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also joined the global outpouring of prayers for the pontiff, wishing him a speedy recovery following his recent diagnosis. "Wishing His Holiness Pope Leo XIV a speedy recovery following his recent diagnosis. My prayers & thoughts are with @Pontifex & the Catholic community worldwide," Guterres said in his post. (ANI)