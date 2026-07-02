PM Modi welcomed Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, calling it a 'new chapter' in their partnership. He referred to her as his 'sister' and highlighted their mutual trust as a vital anchor for regional balance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, characterising her historic visit as the start of a "new chapter" in the global strategic partnership between two of the world's five largest economies.

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Speaking during the joint press briefing with his Japanese counterpart, PM Modi referred to the Japanese leader as his "younger sister" while celebrating her milestone status as Japan's first female prime minister. "I welcome Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi, my younger sister to India for her first visit for the India Japan Annual Summit. She is the first woman PM of Japan, and also a visionary and popular leader. She is from Nara prefecture in Japan with which India has Buddhists linkages," he said.

A Resilient Partnership in a Changing World

Reflecting on the dynamic geopolitical landscape and shifting global alliances, Modi reemphasised that the deep-rooted relationship between New Delhi and Tokyo remains remarkably resilient and serves as a vital anchor for regional balance. "Just a few days ago, at the G7 Summit, I had said, that in today's atmosphere of global upheaval, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset. And I am proud that the India-Japan partnership stands fully tested on this touchstone," he stated.

PM Modi further acknowledged Japan's enduring contributions to India's domestic infrastructure and industrial modernisation over the decades, while casting a forward-looking vision for their shared responsibility as dominant economic and democratic powers in Asia. "Japan has played an important role in India's growth story. Today, through PMs visit, we are starting a new chapter in our global strategic partnership. Today both are the five largest economy in the world. Ruled based Indo-Pacific is our shared priorities. As the largest democratic region, we have taken several important initiatives. We will lead the way to peace and stability."

Bilateral Talks and Ceremonial Welcome

Earlier, PM Modi and Takaichi held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House. The talks marked another step in further strengthening the special partnership built on trust. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present alongside other officials. Prior to the talks, the Japanese PM Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi introduced his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries to the Japanese PM.

Earlier, Japan expressed its excitement to visit India as Takaichi arrived in New Delhi. Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. During the visit, she will participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Deep-Rooted Historical Ties

India and Japan share a long-standing friendship rooted in centuries of cultural and civilizational exchange, spiritual affinity, and shared values of freedom, democracy and respect for the rule of law. The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952; the relationship was launched as a Global Partnership in 2000, upgraded to a Strategic and Global Partnership in 2006, and elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014 during the Summit between PM Modi and former PM Shinzo Abe.

As the two countries approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, cooperation continues to deepen across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, economic security, defence and security, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. The bilateral framework now comprises over 70 dialogue mechanisms.

Recent High-Level Engagements

The relationship is marked by frequent high-level political engagement. Most recently, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, in June 2026. The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025. Prior to that, PM Modi had congratulated PM Takaichi on assuming office in a telephone call in October 2025. PM Modi visited Japan for the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August 2025. The Annual Summit remains the flagship platform driving the strategic agenda of the partnership. (ANI)