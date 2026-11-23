PM Modi announced a 24,000 crore Nepali rupee package to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction during PM Balendra Shah's visit. Eight MoUs were signed covering space, security, health, and infrastructure, boosting bilateral cooperation.

India Announces Massive Development Package for Nepal

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development, welcoming Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his first bilateral visit to India after assuming office.

Delivering his press statement alongside Shah following delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, PM Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the severe floods that struck Nepal in August and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to standing by Kathmandu in difficult times. "We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the severe floods in Nepal in August. And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," PM Modi said.

Outlining the objective of the financial package, he added, "Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened."

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

Warmly welcoming the Nepalese Prime Minister, whom he noted had addressed the United Nations a few months ago as the world's youngest Prime Minister, PM Modi praised Shah's leadership and the mandate given to him by Nepalese voters earlier this year.

Underscoring the deep-rooted ties between the two neighbours, the Prime Minister stated that bilateral relations are anchored in "close kinship and unbreakable trust."

Signed Agreements and Strategic Projects

His remarks come as India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning space technology, security training, civil service capacity building, health, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and agriculture. Furthermore, the two leaders jointly inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six major cross-border connectivity, energy, and infrastructure projects, including the Sarayu-Kamala Express rail service and the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project.