PM Modi inaugurated the Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur, aiming to strengthen cultural and religious ties between India and Nepal. New road infrastructure projects were also launched to boost trade and travel connectivity.

PM Modi Launches Saryu-Kamala Express Connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of the Saryu-Kamala Express train service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur, as well as the inauguration of a new cross-border road bridge linking Uttarakhand and Nepal, as part of efforts to deepen cultural, religious, and people-to-people ties between the two countries. Speaking alongside visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah following bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, PM Modi said the new rail link would bolster pilgrimage and cultural exchanges anchored in shared heritage around Lord Ram and Mother Sita.

"Friends, the relations between India and Nepal are woven with threads of shared history, faith, culture, and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Mother Sita are the symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. In 2018, on the sacred land of Janakpur, I had said: without Nepal, our dhams are incomplete; without Nepal, our Ram is also incomplete," PM Modi said.

The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stops are expected to improve rail access for passengers across several districts, facilitating travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes.