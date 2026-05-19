Danish PM Mette Frederiksen says a united Nordic bloc forms a 'middle power' which, in partnership with 'bigger power' India, can bring stability and unity to a changing world amid concerns over the international rule-based order.

Emphasising the need for democracies to work together amid a shifting global order, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday said that when the Nordic countries unite, they become a "middle power" and, in partnership with India, which is a "bigger power" can bring stability, prosperity and unity to a world that is "changing rapidly and unfortunately not in the right direction."

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Speaking at a joint press conference with leaders of Nordic nations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Frederiksen underscored the urgency of deeper cooperation between democracies for a rule-based international order, noting that all participating leaders believe in such a global order and expressed concern over the current trajectory of global developments.

A Call to Uphold the 'Rule-Based World Order'

"All of us standing here on the stage believe in a rule-based world order, and unfortunately, the old world order is changing rapidly, and it's not going in the right direction. Therefore, it is even more important than before that we partners who really believe in democracy actually work together," she said.

Addressing the idea of middle powers in current geopolitics, Frederiksen remarked, "There is this idea growing right now that the middle powers in the world should act together, stick together, and work together. We cannot say that India is a middle power; it is one of the biggest powers. It's not very easy to say that the Nordic countries are a middle power because we are too small to be a middle power, but when we are united, the Nordic countries, then we are a middle power and working together with one of the greatest powers, India, on these very clear ideas and values, I think we can bring stability, prosperity and unity into a world that is changing rapidly and unfortunately not in the right direction."

Deepening India-Nordic Cooperation

The Danish Prime Minister noted that it had been four years since the last India-Nordic summit in Copenhagen, adding that the agenda had only expanded since then. "We had a lot to talk about four years ago, and we have even more to talk about today," she said.

Frederiksen said discussions at the summit focused on integrating India and the Nordic countries further, especially in areas of democracy, artificial intelligence, new technologies, the green transition, defence and security. "I am very optimistic when it comes to our cooperation, and I think we have agreed today to deepen our cooperation, so let's do that and let's show the rest of the world that democracies still have the will and also the capability to move forward together," she added.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit brought together the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and India to review progress and chart new avenues for collaboration amid evolving global challenges.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Acting Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen; Prime Ministers of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, Finland Petteri Orpo, Iceland Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir, and Sweden Ulf Kristersson. The latest edition of the summit builds on discussions held during the previous two India-Nordic meetings, which took place in Copenhagen in 2022 and Stockholm in 2018. (ANI)