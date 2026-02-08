PM Narendra Modi, on a visit to Kuala Lumpur, expressed gratitude for the exceptional welcome by Malaysia. He held delegation-level talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, aiming to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep gratitude for the warm and exceptional welcome he recieved in Kuala Lumpur. He praised the depiction of Malaysian life during the ceremony and said that such hospitality will always be remembered by him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, in Kuala Lumpur, following a warm ceremonial welcome that underscored the deepening bonds between the two countries. The high-level engagements took place at Perdana Putra, the office complex of the Malaysian Prime Minister, where PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial reception featuring a Guard of Honour, reflecting the high importance attached to his visit by the host nation.

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude for Hospitality

During these engagements, PM Modi expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional hospitality. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to you. The way you welcomed me and my delegation, and the way you presented Malaysian life so beautifully in these few hours, going beyond traditional customs, and the excellent way you organised everything - it will always remain in our memories, and for that, I express my sincere and special thanks," PM Modi said in his remarks.

Ceremonial Welcome Underscores Deepening Ties

Earlier, PM Modi shared glimpses from the ceremonial welcome on the social media platform X, highlighting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties. "Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya. India and Malaysia continue to deepen a partnership rooted in trust, friendship and shared aspirations," he posted.

The ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra followed PM Modi's arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, when Anwar Ibrahim personally welcomed him at the airport. Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni were also present. The arrival ceremony included a red-carpet reception with traditional music and dance performances, celebrating the shared cultural heritage between the two nations.

Reflecting on that warm reception, PM Modi had posted on X: "Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. I look forward to our conversations and to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Malaysia."

Leaders Attend Community Event

As the day's engagements continued, the two leaders travelled together in the same vehicle to an Indian community event in Kuala Lumpur, which Anwar Ibrahim also attended. PM Modi shared another update on X: "Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect! PM Anwar Ibrahim and I are heading to the community programme in Kuala Lumpur."

Bilateral Talks to Enhance Strategic Partnership

Following these welcoming activities, PM Modi and Anwar Ibrahim held wide-ranging bilateral discussions, which are expected to result in multiple agreements expanding cooperation across various sectors. In his departure statement ahead of the visit, PM Modi had outlined the priorities: "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and to further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains."

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the visit's significance, noting it carries a "rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia", with expectations of imparting "significant momentum to our close & multi-faceted partnership".

Strengthening a Historic Relationship

This marks PM Modi's third visit to Malaysia and his first since the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. India and Malaysia share deep-rooted relations shaped by common history, civilisation and culture, further reinforced by Malaysia's Indian-origin population of about 2.9 million--the world's third-largest overseas Indian community. (ANI)