Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for extending his wishes on Republic Day. PM Modi said he looked forward to Macron's visit to deepen the India-France strategic partnership. In a post on X, he said, "Thank you my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron for your warm wishes on India's 77th Republic Day. I look forward to welcoming you in India soon and further deepen and diversify the India-France strategic partnership." Thank you my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron for your warm wishes on India’s 77th Republic Day. I look forward to welcoming you in India soon and further deepen and diversify the India-France strategic partnership.@EmmanuelMacron https://t.co/A4xXwrdDHm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2026

Macron shared a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2024, when the French President was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations. In a post on X, he also mentioned that he would meet PM Modi in February. "What a beautiful memory of Republic Day by your side in 2024! My dear friend Narendra Modi, dear Indian friends, all my best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!", the French President wrote on X. Quel beau souvenir du #RepublicDay à vos côtés en 2024 ! Mon cher ami @NarendraModi, chers amis indiens, tous mes vœux en cette grande journée de célébration. On se voit en février pour continuer de bâtir ensemble ! pic.twitter.com/13VVcqPwEZ — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2026

Macron was the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in 2024. During his visit, the French military contingent also participated in the parade. The 2024 parade had twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy).

Celebrations in Paris

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in France celebrated Republic Day in Paris. In a post on X, the embassy said, "77th Republic Day celebrated at the Embassy of India, Paris, today. Ambassador Sanjeev Singla unfurled the Indian Flag and read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the nation. Indian community and friends of India joined the celebrations virtually. " 77e Journée de la République célébrée aujourd’hui à l’Ambassade de l’Inde à Paris L’Ambassadeur Sanjeev Singla a hissé le drapeau indien et lu le discours de @rashtrapatibhvn à la nation. La communauté indienne et les amis de l’Inde ont rejoint les célébrations virtuellement.… pic.twitter.com/oTZ3I02B56 — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) January 26, 2026

Republic Day Parade Concludes in Delhi

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path. He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)