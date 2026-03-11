Iran's IRGC launched a new wave of missile strikes on US and Israeli targets in Erbil, Bahrain, and Israel. The IDF reports intercepting most missiles but noted that many carried banned cluster bomb warheads, with one exploding near Jerusalem.

Iran Launches New Wave of Missile Strikes

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced launching multiple new waves of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4 against sensitive and strategic American and Zionist targets. The IRGC said it had launched the "37th wave" of the operation on late Tuesday night.

According to the IRGC, the latest wave "was carried out over more than three hours, with continuous, multi-layered missile strikes, including the heaviest type of missiles." During this phase, IRGC claims to have hit targets in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and military centres in Be'er Ya'akov, Tel Aviv. The targets were hit using the Kheibar Shekan, Qadr, and the Khorramshahr missiles, the statement read.

Iran had launched Operation True Promise 4 after the United States and Israel launched strikes against the Islamic regime.

Israel's Response and Cluster Bomb Allegations

Meanwhile, The Israel Defence forces have revealed that nearly half of the 300 ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel carried cluster bomb warheads. The IDF said that on Tuesday most of the missiles were intercepted, but one carrying a large warhead had exploded in an open area outside Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem. No injuries were reported.

Cluster bomb warheads indiscriminately spread dozens of sub munitions, each with several kilograms of explosives, over a radius of around 10 kilometres. Use of the munitions is banned under the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, whose signatories do not include Israel, Iran or the US.

After US-Israel launched a bombing campaign on Iran, the Islamic nation has responded by launching hundreds of missiles and drones across the region, including at Israel. Iran's strikes in Israel have killed 12 people and wounded over 2,000, according to Israeli health authorities.

IDF Targets Hezbollah in Lebanon

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces said that they had conducted an additional wave of airstrikes targeting assets and storage facilities of the Hezbollah affiliated Al-Quard Al-Hassan Association in Lebanon, used to finance the purchasing of weapons and terrorist salaries, as part of ongoing efforts to further degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities.

Hezbollah Commander Eliminated

IDF also announced the elimination of Hassan Salameh, the Commander of Hezbollah's 'Nassar' Unit Salameh in a precise IAF strike in the Jwaya area. The Hezbollah commander the IDF said had held multiple key positions in the terror organization. (ANI)