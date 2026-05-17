PM Modi highlighted expanding India-Netherlands ties, focusing on tech and trade. Addressing the Indian diaspora, he praised their role and outlined India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, urging them to contribute to the nation's growth journey.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined that bilateral cooperation with the Netherlands was steadily expanding, with technology and innovation emerging as key focus areas.

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Addressing a community event, he underscored the robust and growing trade and economic relationship between the two countries, noting that the Netherlands is among India's largest export destinations in Europe and one of its foremost investment partners. He added that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would further unlock new opportunities for both sides.

PM Applauds Indian Diaspora's Role

PM Modi was accorded a warm and spirited welcome by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the Netherlands.

नेदरलँड्समध्ये भारतीय समुदायाच्या कार्यक्रमात, महाराष्ट्राच्या वैभवशाली संस्कृतीचे जिवंत दर्शन झाले. खरोखरच, महराष्ट्राच्या परंपरांचा हा अविस्मरणीय उत्सव जगभरात लोकप्रिय होत आहे. pic.twitter.com/9owsSWN6L6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026

He expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic and colourful reception. He praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to the Dutch society and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between India and the Netherlands.

He also recalled the deep and enduring historical ties of the Surinami-Hindustani community with India, and commended their efforts to preserve and celebrate their rich cultural heritage across generations.

India's Vision for a Developed Nation

Prime Minister highlighted that the large number of Indian professionals in the technology sector and the growing number of Indian students in Dutch universities, particularly in innovation-driven fields, were adding strength to contemporary partnership between the two countries.

He further noted that sports linkages, in particular Cricket and Hockey, were contributing to new vibrancy to the close people-to-people ties between the two countries.

নেদাৰলেণ্ডত আয়োজিত এক সামূহিক অনুষ্ঠানত অসমৰ সংস্কৃতিৰ জিলিঙিনিয়ে এক বিশেষ প্ৰাণচঞ্চলতা যোগ কৰিলে। বিশ্ব মঞ্চত অসমৰ সাংস্কৃতিক চেতনাৰ ই এক অপূৰ্ব নিদৰ্শন। pic.twitter.com/dWfAD2eXJ6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026

Prime Minister highlighted the growth and progress happening in India with the objective to become a developed country - Viksit Bharat by 2047. He noted the scale and pace of the ongoing transformation in India through wide-ranging advancements across infrastructure, manufacturing, clean energy, and digital systems.

He emphasized that India was confidently shaping its own future, while contributing to global growth and prosperity.

Engaging the Diaspora for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister assured the community that the Government of India stood firmly behind every Indian living abroad and remained committed to their welfare. He called upon them to actively contribute to the Viksit Bharat journey by leveraging their experience in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is home to the largest number of Indian origin people in mainland Europe, including around 200,000 members of the Surinami-Hindustani community. In this regard, he highlighted the liberalisation in OCI eligibility for the Surinami-Hindustani diaspora from fourth generation to sixth generation. (ANI)