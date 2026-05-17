PM Modi hailed the Netherlands as India's largest European investor during a CEOs Roundtable. He noted over 300 Dutch firms are part of India's growth and highlighted reforms aimed at increasing ease of doing business and boosting manufacturing.

Highlighting how the relationship between India and the Netherlands has only grown over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remarked how continued trade and investment have enabled more than 300 Dutch companies to be part of the India story.

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PM Modi, while delivering remarks during the CEOs Roundtable in the Netherlands, said that the Netherlands has become India's largest investor from Europe and the second-largest trading partner. "Namaste to all of you. It's a great pleasure for me to be here today among the leaders of the world's most innovative companies. Today, more than 300 Dutch companies are part of the India story. Because of your vision and confidence in India, the Netherlands has become India's largest investor from Europe and the second-largest trading partner," he said. Sharing my remarks during the CEOs Roundtable in the Netherlands. https://t.co/wVpjGnbuIZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2026

Dutch Companies as 'Brand Ambassadors'

"Friends, your companies are not just well-known brands in India, but also brand ambassadors of India-Netherlands friendship. We are very happy that NXP, Philips, and Prosus are creating world-leading solutions with Indian talent. Companies like APM, Damen, and Royal Vopak are transforming India's port, shipping, and logistics sectors, while many others in agriculture and sustainability are working with India to ensure a better future for the world. A short while ago, an MOU was signed between ASML and Tata; now, semiconductor chips will be manufactured in India with ASML's equipment," he said.

India: A Symbol of Scale and Stability

PM Modi further said that today's India is a symbol of scale and stability. "In all your words today, optimism towards India is clearly visible. It is our guarantee to turn this optimism into outcomes. Friends, today's India is a symbol of scale and stability. Talking about scale, we are the world's fastest-growing major economy and also the world's largest talent pool. No one in the world can match India's speed in infrastructure, clean energy, or connectivity. For this reason, India is contributing 17% to global growth today," he said.

PM Modi further said that India is continuously reducing compliance and increasing the ease of doing business. "On the subject of stability, as the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy, I have completed 12 years of service today. In these 12 years, we have transformed our economic DNA with continuous reforms. Our direction has been clear: to provide policy predictability to the private sector and increase opportunities for them. We have opened up every sector for the private sector, be it space, mining, or nuclear energy. We are continuously reducing compliance and increasing the ease of doing business," he said.

Manufacturing and Services Boost

PM Modi said that with reforms in areas like taxation, labour code, and governance. Now, manufacturing in India is becoming very cost-effective. "Recently, we have carried out next-generation reforms in areas like taxation, labor code, and governance. Now, manufacturing in India is becoming very cost-effective. Electronics, which was earlier a major import item for India, has today become India's largest export item. To take this manufacturing growth to the next level, we are also giving incentives in many important sectors, taking advantage of which you can now manufacture in India for the whole world," he said.

PM Modi also said that in the services sector too, India has become an engine of efficiency and innovation on the strength of its talent. "Similarly, in the services sector too, India has become an engine of efficiency and innovation on the strength of its talent. All the world's technology companies have opened their Global Capability Centers in India. We also invite all of you to design and innovate in India, and there could be no better time for this than today," he said.

New Golden Era in India-Europe Relations

PM Modi then said that with the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, the golden era of India-EU ties has begun. "Friends, 2026 marks the beginning of a new golden era in India-Europe relations. This year, we have signed the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement. This agreement between the world's two largest democratic and responsible powers will become a strong foundation for shared prosperity. To unlock the full potential of this FTA, Prime Minister Jetten and I are going to take many important decisions today. We are going to make this trusted partnership between India and the Netherlands a strategic partnership. We are going to launch an ambitious joint roadmap in green hydrogen and make our relations in technology future-ready. We are also going to further strengthen talent mobility, university partnerships, and joint R&D between the two countries," he said.

A Call to Venture Boldly in India

He further called for Netherlands to venture more boldly in India. "The future of the India-Netherlands partnership is brighter than ever before. Friends, there is a saying in the Netherlands: "Ships are safe in harbour, but ships are not built to stay in harbour." Who can understand this better than the Dutch business community? Your country has been moving forward for centuries in search of new opportunities. I assure you that your search in India will be successful and meaningful. Now you have to venture more boldly in India," he said.

PM Modi visited the Netherlands in the second leg of his five-nation tour. He is set to go to Norway afterwards, where he will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. (ANI)