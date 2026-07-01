Polish Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski revealed PM Narendra Modi's crucial role in preventing Russian President Vladimir Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine at the end of 2022, hailing his global statesmanship.

PM Modi's Role in Averting Nuclear Threat

Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski on Tuesday made a revelation regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that he prevented President Vladimir Putin from using "tactical nuclear weapons" against Kyiv at the end of 2022.

During a press briefing, the Foreign Minister hailed PM Modi as a "well-known world statesman" and commended the "long-standing relationship" between India and Russia. He affirmed that not only is PM Modi one of the few people to exert influence over President Putin, but the Russian leader also pays attention to the Indian leader's advice.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected, and India has a long-standing relationship with the Russian Federation and, before that, with the Soviet Union as a non-aligned nation. President Putin actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him. I mentioned the role Prime Minister Modi played in stopping Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022. But it's true, Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who actually can exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to stop this conflict," he stated.

Putin Praises India's Independent Policy and Leadership

Earlier last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised India as a "great country" and defended New Delhi's independent foreign policy, while taking a dig at the attempts by the United States to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, saying such moves are "detrimental" to bilateral and international relations.

In an address to the media at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin said, "We are glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries. It's a great country" Hailing the largest democracy and a thriving economy, Putin said, "It's only natural it (India) develops its economy in accordance with its interest with those countries that it deems necessary".

He added, "The US is trying to pressure India, for example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia. But putting pressure on Narendra Modi is detrimental for international relations and bilateral relations. It doesn't matter where this pressure comes from."

On India's economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Putin said, "India is one of the leading economies of the world that shows the highest rates of economic growth. This is not something that comes out of the blue. This is a result of the hard work that the government has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi."

He further highlighted that New Delhi and Moscow enjoy a special privileged strategic partnership. "We (India-Russia) enjoy a special privileged strategic partnership. That is how I characterise this relationship. It did not occur yesterday or one or five years ago. This is something we have been working on for decades. Back in 1947, when the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations with the Indian Republic, we have been doing everything to support the establishment of a new state, a new independent state. I'm glad to say that thanks to the hard work and the talent of the Indian people, India has made great and important achievements in its development," he further said, as per Reuters.

Notably, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to India on December 04-05, 2025, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. (ANI)