PM Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day official visit to the Netherlands on May 16-17. He will meet King Willem-Alexander and PM Rob Jetten to strengthen bilateral ties and formalise a strategic partnership between the two countries.

The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Rob Jetten are set to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day official visit to the country on May 16 and May 17.

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According to an official statement from the Government of the Netherlands, on Monday, the visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and formalising a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Royal Reception and Engagements

As per the statement, on May 16, King Willem-Alexander, along with Queen Maxima, will receive PM Modi in an audience at Huis ten Bosch Palace. This will be followed by a luncheon hosted at the palace in honour of the PM Modi and members of his delegation. The event will also be attended by Dutch Foreign Minister Berendsen, senior industry leaders, and representatives from the fields of arts, culture and academia.

Economic Cooperation and Prime Ministerial Talks

Prime Minister Jetten will separately receive PM Modi at the Catshuis, the official residence of the Prime Minister, where both leaders will participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs hosted by Minister Sjoerdsma of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Later in the day, a cooperation agreement between the two companies is expected to be signed in the presence of both prime ministers. The leaders will also engage in another roundtable discussion focused on economic cooperation between India and the Netherlands, followed by brief addresses from both sides.

"In the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Jetten, a cooperation agreement is signed between two companies. Subsequently, both prime ministers participate in a roundtable discussion with CEOs of Dutch companies regarding economic cooperation between the Netherlands and India. Minister Sjoerdsma delivers an opening address," the statement read.

In the evening, PM Modi will attend a delegation-level meeting and an informal dinner hosted by PM Jetten at the Catshuis. Discussions are expected to cover key global and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East, the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as cooperation in sectors such as security, emerging technologies, water management and trade, as per the statement.

Several agreements forming part of the Strategic Partnership between India and the Netherlands are also expected to be exchanged during the visit. "Various agreements forming part of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries will also be exchanged," the statement added.

Visit Context and Outlook

The two leaders will conclude the official engagements on May 17 with a working visit focused on water management cooperation.

This visit comes as part of PM Modi's five-nation official visit, during which he will be visiting the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

According to the Minister of External Affairs, PM Modi will be visiting the Netherlands as part of his second leg of tour at the invitation of PM Rob Jetten. This will be his second visit to the country, following his earlier trip in 2017.

The visit is expected to further strengthen ongoing high-level engagement and cooperation across key sectors such as defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors, and the Strategic Partnership on Water. According to the MEA, the early engagement under the new Dutch government presents an opportunity to deepen and expand the multifaceted partnership between the two countries. (ANI)