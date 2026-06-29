PM Narendra Modi became the first recipient of Seychelles' new 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award. The honour recognizes his commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of Small Island Developing States.

In a historic milestone that underscores India's soaring global stature and proactive climate leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Seychelles' newly instituted "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" Presidential Distinction during his visit to the island nation. The prestigious honour was bestowed upon him for his steadfast commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States. In a remarkable testament to his global impact, PM Modi became the first recipient of the award.

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Seychelles Creates New Honour

The honour was created only weeks before his visit after the Seychelles government overhauled its national awards system. Earlier this month, Seychelles' Parliament repealed the country's existing National Awards system, including the Medal of the Republic of Seychelles, and approved the creation of the Guardian of the Blue Horizon distinction. Before the change, the Medal of the Republic of Seychelles was regarded as the country's highest national honour. According to the previous framework, every President of Seychelles was automatically entitled to receive the medal. Furthermore, the earlier awards system had also attracted criticism over transparency in the manner in which the honour was conferred. The systemic overhaul and the creation of this brand-new distinction highlight the immense value the island nation attaches to PM Modi's visionary leadership.

PM Modi Dedicates Award to Climate Warriors

Expressing deep appreciation for the gesture, PM Modi thanked the people and government of Seychelles for the honour and dedicated it to countries battling the challenges of climate change. "Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'," PM Modi posted on social media after receiving the honour.

Delivering a powerful message on global environmental responsibility, the Prime Minister added, "I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," PM Modi said.

Reaffirming India's Commitment

Reaffirming New Delhi's unyielding resolve to spearhead ecological preservation, he further said India is ready to do whatever is required to make "our planet greener and sustainable." "This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and more," PM Modi said.

(ANI)