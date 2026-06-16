Addressing G7 leaders, PM Modi raised concerns over Indian seafarer deaths in a US strike. He urged for secure maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the human and economic toll of the conflict on the global seafaring community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday raised concerns over the tragic deaths of Indian seafarers in a recent US military strike during his address to G7 leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who was seated beside him. Highlighting the severe human and economic toll of instability in the Strait of Hormuz, the Prime Minister strongly advocated safeguarding international maritime trade routes.

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PM Calls for Maritime Security

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have adversely affected the global economy," PM Modi stated. Underscoring India's commitment to the global seafaring community, he added, "Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility."

"We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear," while speaking at the high-level session focused on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity" in Evian, France. The Prime Minister's crucial intervention took place before the leaders of the G7 nations amid West Asia tensions that have jeopardised vital shipping lanes handling a massive chunk of global energy and commercial cargo.

Details of the Incident

The Strait of Hormuz stands as a pivotal global maritime chokepoint, connecting the Persian Gulf to international waters. The statement follows a recent maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman, where three Indian nationals lost their lives after US forces targeted the Palau-flagged oil tanker Settebello. The vessel operated with a 28-member crew consisting of 24 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian and one Russian, and was intercepted and struck by the US military over an alleged violation of a US blockade while reportedly transporting oil from Iran.

The Settebello is one of three merchant vessels featuring Indian crew members to have been caught in regional maritime incidents recently.