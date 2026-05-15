PM Narendra Modi met Russian FM Sergei Lavrov, reiterating India's call for a peaceful resolution to conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Lavrov updated Modi on the progress of the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and reiterated India's consistent support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts amid discussions on Ukraine and West Asia.

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In his remarks shared on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Russian Foreign Minister for sharing an update on progress across the facets of the Special and Privileged Partnership between New Delhi and Moscow. As per the Prime Minister's Office, Foreign Minister Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The leaders also exchanged views on several of the pressing geopolitical concerns, including Ukraine and West Asia. He reaffirmed the consistent support for a peaceful resolution. "We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including situation in Ukraine and West Asia. Reiterated our consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts", PM Modi said on X. Pleased to receive Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Thanked him for an update on the progress on various facets of our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership. We also exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including situation in Ukraine and West… pic.twitter.com/fg9YL1b0Se — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2026

The Prime Minister's Office noted that PM Modi requested Foreign Minister Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to President Putin. The emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy comes as the way forward amid a continually evolving geopolitical situation across the world.

Throughout the duration of the Ukraine conflict, New Delhi has persistently advocated for a peaceful resolution through negotiations while simultaneously safeguarding its strategic and economic interests with Russia.

Bilateral Talks and BRICS Meet

The Russian Foreign Minister is visiting New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet. Earlier, he also held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

EAM said that even in the volatile global environment, the Russia-India partnership has seen steady growth. "The last few years have seen a steady and sustained growth in our bilateral partnership. Its economic and energy dimensions have become more pronounced. Our political cooperation is even more valuable in an uncertain and volatile global environment. We have expanded our collaboration in science and technology. The mobility of talents and skills has acquired greater salience, and our interest in ensuring better connectivity is deeper," Jaishankar said.

Lavrov said that Russia supports Indian priorities in key global platforms. "This includes foreign ministry to ministry cooperation which we now emphasize by this bilateral meeting in the margins of the ministerial meeting of BRICS which is going to take place tomorrow and thereafter. Apart from BRICS, where we support Indian priorities and the Indian program, we cooperate in the United Nations, of course, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the G20, which is becoming more important at the time when we have to find global answers to global problems," he said. (ANI)