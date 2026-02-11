Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, welcoming the company's plans to scale up operations in India. They discussed contributing to 'Viksit Bharat', supporting 'Atmanirbhar' in defence, and expanding local capabilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic and welcomed the company's enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India and partnering with the youth in the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It was wonderful meeting Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce earlier today. We welcome Rolls-Royce's enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India and partnering with our innovative and dynamic youth," the Prime Minister stated in his post," PM Modi said in a post on X. He made the remarks on a post by Rolls-Royce India in which the UK-based company said that CEO Erginbilgic met PM Modi to discuss how they are scaling up to be a part of Viksit Bharat.

"Our CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi today to discuss how Rolls-Royce is scaling up to be a part of Viksit Bharat, including expanding its GCC to be the largest globally, co-creating complex manufacturing and building high-value engineering capabilities," Royals Royce India said.

Supporting India's Self-Reliance Journey

The aero-engine maker said that Erginbilgic, along with Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President for India, discussed how Rolls-Royce's advanced technologies could support India's push for self-reliance in defence and other sectors.

"Tufan Erginbilgic and Sashi Mukundan (India EVP) also spoke to the Hon'ble Prime Minister about how Rolls-Royce's advanced technologies can support India's Atmanirbhar journey in defence and critical sectors," the post added.

India as a 'Home Market' for Rolls-Royce

Last month, the British High Commission in India posted on X that the UK-based aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce is looking to position India as its third 'home market' beyond the UK, unlocking exciting opportunities across jet engines, naval propulsion, and more.

The British High Commission in India said this is a clear reflection of the growing cooperation in advanced engineering and innovation. India is a significant market for Rolls-Royce, with engineering centres, supply-chain partnerships, and collaborations with Indian aerospace and defence entities. (ANI)