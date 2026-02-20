PM Narendra Modi met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to discuss AI's future. Amon highlighted AI's role in mobile devices, 6G, and praised India's potential as a global manufacturing hub for technology.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Qualcomm CEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, in the national capital on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The Prime Minister met the Tech CEO at the Hyderabad House.

Qualcomm CEO on AI and India's Future

The meeting follows the Qualcomm CEO's remarks at the summit. Cristiano Amon, during his address, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will fundamentally change how we think about the mobile device and highlighted that the work done by Qualcomm in this direction will create the hardware and software that will help enable this future across all devices. "We look at our smartphones as an inseparable device. In the future, revolution is going to increase robotics in the industrial area, which will lead to a change in the way we see our mobile devices today," he said.

"We're one of the few companies working on chips from sub 2 milliwatts to a smart earbud that you're going to wear and also 2000 watts for a chip on the data centre," he added.

He also said that the Indian market has an incredible opportunity, noting that "India is becoming a global manufacturing hub."

On the telecom networks, he said the telecom sector is approaching its "next big transformation", with 6G expected to move beyond incremental connectivity improvements to enable AI-native networks and large-scale sensing capabilities. He also emphasised that AI will be central to 6G networks.

Vice President also meets Qualcomm CEO

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan met with the President and CEO of Qualcomm on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.

In a post on X, the Vice-President's office said that the Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon, accompanied by members of the company's senior management team, called on the Vice-President at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

According to the post, discussions during the meeting with Qualcomm centred on advancements in artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and on their increasing relevance to India's digital ecosystem. "President and CEO of Qualcomm, Mr. Cristiano Amon, along with members of the company's senior management team, called on the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today on the sidelines of India AI Impact Summit 2026. The meeting included discussions on advancements in AI, semiconductors and their growing relevance for India's digital ecosystem," the post read.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together nations and international institutions, reflecting India's focus on multilateral collaboration and the use of AI to address global challenges and unlock new opportunities for shared growth.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress. (ANI)