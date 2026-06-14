PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Nice to jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave. The event is a global platform for startups and VCs from India, France, and other countries to boost tech cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was warmly welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, where the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake ahead of a key bilateral engagement. PM Modi and President Macron are set to jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, a major global platform bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries.

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Bharat Innovates 2026: A Milestone in Tech Partnership

Technology and innovation are poised to take centre stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurate the landmark Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave in Nice on Sunday. The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations.

The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.

The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.

Strategic Goals and Bilateral Summit

While the conclave may not be as well-known as major global summits, diplomatic observers view it as a critical launchpad for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities to a global audience, attract international funding, and secure vital partnerships in emerging technologies.

The event will spotlight cutting-edge innovations across future-focused domains such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defence innovation, biotechnology, healthcare, and climate solutions.

The Nice leg also features the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since the elevation of bilateral ties earlier this year to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'.